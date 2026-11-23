Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo has donated 100 brand-new desks to a school in Abelemkpe after reports pupils were sitting on stones and wood

The MP said he first received reports about the school's deteriorating furniture three days earlier, adding that more donations would follow in the coming days

Photos shared by the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture showed the pupils' broken furniture before the donation and the new desks in their classroom

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Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo has made a major donation to a school in Abelemkpe where pupils were sitting on stones and wood.

John Dumelo donates 100 new desks to a school in Abelemkpe after pupils were seen sitting on stones and wood. Photo source: John Dumelo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The actor-turned-politician announced the gesture in a Facebook post on Monday, November 23, 2026.

According to him, he had received reports about the state of the school's furniture just three days earlier. The donation is the latest in a series of gestures by the MP in his constituency this year.

At the end of August 2026, he donated new desks to the Roman Ridge M/A Basic School following a request from the school authorities. Many Ghanaians have since praised him for acting swiftly.

John Dumelo donates 100 desks

Writing on Facebook, Dumelo said the pupils had been forced to sit on stones and pieces of wood because of deteriorating furniture.

"I am happy to announce that I have donated 100 brand new desks to the school," he wrote.

Photos shared alongside the post showed broken desks piled in a classroom and a pupil sitting on a stack of blocks.

Other photos showed rows of new green and white desks neatly arranged in the classroom.

The MP also posed with pupils and staff of the school, promising more donations to follow.

See John Dumelo's Facebook post below:

John Dumelo's work in Ayawaso West Wuogon

Dumelo was declared winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election on December 8, 2024. He defeated the incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party.

In February 2025, President John Mahama appointed him Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture. The MP has admitted that balancing his parliamentary duties with his ministerial role has been challenging.

He regularly shares his constituency projects on social media under the hashtag #idey4u.

John Dumelo's desk donation sparks reactions

Many social media users praised Dumelo for responding quickly to the pupils' plight, while one user urged the school to maintain the new furniture. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Prince Donkoh said:

"The listener MP of our time"

Nana Efah Obeng-Kwakye wrote:

"Some will still come and say he's doing it for the cameras.. He really means what he says, that he dey for his people…Good job John,"

Meshach Perry commented:

"Will be moving to ayawaso west in Dec because I saw in my dream this man will be sharing chicken."

Francis Kwasi Kpornuvor said:

"Good job Honourable however let both teachers and students understand that maintenance culture is the key to see the usefulness of those nice furnitures you donated"

John Dumelo's major donations in 2026

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on 12 major donations and projects by John Dumelo in 2026. They included a scholarship scheme that has funded over 40 students to study in Europe.

On August 5, 2026, he also cut the sod for the construction of a new day senior high school at Pantang. Ahead of Christmas, the MP supported small-scale business owners in his constituency with freezers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh