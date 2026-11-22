An old video of Ohemaa GMB performing on Ghana's Most Beautiful stage resurfaced on social media after news of her death broke

Ohemaa Sappama Angela represented the Bono East Region at the 2023 edition of the famous Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

News of her passing emerged on Saturday, November 21, 2026, prompting an outpouring of tributes and renewed interest in her journey

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Ohemaa Sappama Angela, widely known as Ohemaa GMB, has passed away, and an old video capturing one of her standout moments on the Ghana's Most Beautiful stage has gone viral again in the wake of the news.

Ohemaa's old performance video on Ghana's Most Beautiful stage resurfaces after her death. Image credit: Ohemaa GMB, Trend GH

Source: Facebook

The footage, which first gained attention during her time on the popular TV3 pageant, resurfaced on Saturday, November 21, 2026, the same day reports of her death began circulating on social media.

It shows her performing with evident confidence and energy, drawing viewers back into her pageant journey one last time.

Ohemaa on Ghana's Most Beautiful

Ohemaa GMB was a contestant in the 2023 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful, representing the Bono East Region.

The annual pageant brings together young women from across the country to demonstrate their cultural knowledge, intelligence and stage presence on a national platform.

During her time in the competition, she became a recognisable face among viewers, her performances reflecting the kind of enthusiasm that made her journey memorable.

The resurfaced clip has reminded many fans of the character and spirit she brought to the show.

The Facebook video of Ohemaa on the stage of GMB is below.

Reactions follow news of Ohemaa's passing

The footage has drawn significant attention in the days since her death was announced, with many people using it as a point of reflection on what she meant to those who followed the pageant.

Viewers have been sharing and revisiting moments from her participation, with the video forming a centrepiece of the tributes gathering online.

Her passing has also reignited broader interest in her story beyond the competition itself, with audiences returning to her public appearances as a way of honouring her memory.

Last post of Ohemaa GMB before death resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ohemaa GMB’s final social media post, which resurfaced after reports of her death. The TikTok video showed the former Ghana’s Most Beautiful contestant singing along to a song by Ofori Amponsah.

Posted just days before the reports emerged, the cheerful footage has taken on new significance for viewers.

Ohemaa represented the Bono East Region in the 2023 pageant and regularly shared moments from her life online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh