Ghanaians have been thrown into sorrow after reports emerged that prominent Ghanaian businessman Owusu Didi has died

A video, which has since gone viral online online showed the plush mansion built by the business mogul

Social media users who reacted to news of his passing flooded social media to console his family

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Prominent Ghanaian businessman Owusu Didi, Chief Executive Officer of the Alhaji Didi Group of Companies, has reportedly died.

Although details surrounding his death remain unknown, news of his passing was shared on the X page of @eddie_wrt on May 2.

Prominent Ghanaian businessman and CEO of the Alhaji Didi Group of Companies, Alhaji Owusu Didi, has died. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt, @monikstv1

Source: UGC

Reports indicated that the businessman died a few days after celebrating his 60th birthday.

A video accompanying the post showed the plush mansion the late businessman had built before his demise, with a voice heard in the background stating that the businessman never lived in the house.

Another person who could be heard speaking spoke about the good deeds Alhaji Didi did during his lifetime.

The post eulogised the late businessman and reflected on his humble beginnings and rise to riches.

“A prominent entrepreneur in the Bono East Region, Owusu Didi, widely known as Alhaji Didi Gaskia, has passed away just days after celebrating his 60th birthday.Alhaji Didi, Chief Executive Officer of the Alhaji Didi Group of Companies and owner of one of the region’s largest cold stores, died before he could spend a night in his newly completed home.His life story is widely regarded as inspirational. Beginning in 1992 with just two deep freezers, he went on to build one of the country’s most significant cold room businesses,” the post read.

Another video has also surfaced after his passing, showing Alhaji Didi in a happy mood as he danced while surrounded by loved ones during his birthday celebration.

At the time of writing this report, the video announcing the businessman’s demise had generated many reactions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps mourn the passing of Owusu Didi

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post expressed their sympathies to the grieving family during this difficult moment.

@barimayawpoku stated:

“Tears in my eyes reading this. How far can we go in this life after scrambling and struggling to make it? So sad.”

@ghansudoku opined:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. From just two freezers to a whole empire! What a hustle. May Allah grant him Jannah.”

@Nanakayanfield added:

“He didn't sleep inside, but his final funeral rite was done there. This alone is pure advice to so-called ‘I have power to determine your life’ gangs, politicians and judges.”

@aamosgyan stated:

“Atebubu and its environs have lost a great one. It’s so unfortunate. May God grant him a safe place to rest.”

@cornelmarfo1 added:

“From two freezers in 1992 to building one of the biggest cold store businesses in the region… that’s not just success, that’s legacy.”

@KSnetne opined:

“It’s a reminder that impact is measured not just by longevity, but by the value and systems one leaves behind.”

Ghanaian doctor Benedict Ampea-Badu reportedly passes away in a tragic accident while jogging on January 6, 2026. Image credit: PIWCSakumono, CommunityNewsAfrica

Source: Facebook

Young medical doctor dies

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a medical doctor and an elder at the PIWC Sakumono sadly died in an accident while jogging.

Benedict Ampea-Badu died on January 6, 2026, leaving many social media users in sorrow.

Source: YEN.com.gh