Juan Frimpong, co-host of Oyerepa FM's Sabbath Hour, announced the passing of Elder Eric Koranteng on Facebook

Elder Koranteng was the main host of the popular Sabbath Hour programme on Oyerepa FM every Saturday

Tributes have poured in from listeners and colleagues who described the late man of God as a devoted teacher and spiritual figure

Elder Eric Koranteng, the beloved host of the Sabbath Hour show on Oyerepa FM and a prominent man of God of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, has reportedly passed away, leaving behind a community of listeners and fellow believers in mourning.

Elder Eric Koranteng, the host of Oyerepa FM's Sabbath Hour show, reportedly passes away. Photo source: Juan Frimpong, Amakom SDA Church

Source: Facebook

The news broke on Sunday, 18 October 2026, when Juan Frimpong, a radio personality and co-host of the same Oyerepa FM programme, shared the news on Facebook with a brief but heartfelt message:

"The great man is gone. It is so sad."

The exact circumstances behind the radio show host's untimely demise remain unknown.

The Amakom SDA church also mourned Elder Korateng after his demise, stating:

"Eld. Koranteng, no words can express how we are feeling. May you rest in perfect peace."

Elder Koranteng and the Sabbath Hour legacy

Elder Koranteng was a fixture on Oyerepa FM, where he anchored the Sabbath Hour show every Saturday.

The show earned a loyal following over the years, with the elder's teachings on faith and scripture drawing devoted listeners well beyond the station's immediate community.

Those who knew him personally described him as far more than a broadcaster.

He served as a teacher at baptismal and prophetic classes, shaping the spiritual lives of many who would later mourn his death.

The Facebook posts announcing the demise of Elder Eric Koranteng are below:

Tributes pour in for Elder Koranteng

Reactions flooded in from his community, with friends, listeners, and former students paying tribute to his lasting influence.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Tuffour Frimpong Manso wrote:

"Is there anything I can say? Nothing! He was my teacher at Baptistmal and Prophetic class. Rest well; a proper soldier of the cross."

Emmanuel Kwame Asamoah said:

"The heavens are open to welcome the servant of the Lord. Good work done, Elder, and may your works impact us to also fulfil the promise of the Lord. You fought a good fight, and we'll never forget you. Rest in peace, Father. 🙏"

Sandra Berko added:

"Hmmm! You may be gone, but your teachings will never fade. Your impact on our lives is immeasurable, and your legacy will continue to live on through the seeds of knowledge and faith you planted in us. Forever we will miss you. 💔😭😭🕊️"

Radio personality Ammonia the Historian dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ammonia the Historian, the Ghanaian sports broadcaster and historian, real name Richard Darko, who reportedly passed away shortly after returning from Canada.

His death left fans and colleagues in shock, especially as some said they had seen him active just weeks earlier.

The respected voice, known for sharing his deep knowledge of football on Nhyira FM and Angel FM Kumasi, was mourned across Ghana’s media fraternity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh