Ghanaian broadcaster Auntie Naa of Oyerepa FM has been honoured at the Ghana Leadership Awards

The renowned radio personality was recognised for her outstanding contributions to the media industry

Netizens who saw the video of a colleague at Oyerepa announcing her win were delighted and congratulated her

Renowned radio personality, Eunice Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa of Oyerepa FM, has added another feather to her cap by winning a prestigious award at the Ghana Leadership Awards.

The esteemed broadcaster was crowned the Hostess of The Year by the organisers of the award, recognising her outstanding contributions to the media industry.

Auntie Naa is celebrating her latest award with a colleague at Oyerepa. Image source: Eunice Amerley Nortey, Oyerepa TV

Source: TikTok

Auntie Naa is the host of Oyerepa Afutuo, a relationship talk show on Oyerepa FM/TV. She has consistently used her platform to address social issues, defending the rights of women and children who otherwise would have been marginalised and silenced.

She has been held many men and women who refuse to take responsibility of their families or actions accountable. She's therefore admired by many Ghanaians.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Auntie Naa

Netizens who saw the video about Auntie Naa's award were delighted. They congratulated her in the comment section of the post.

Auntie Naa says goodbye to Oyerepa listeners

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the host of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie Naa had bade farewell to her listeners when she was taking her leave.

It was unclear where she was going, however, the renowned broadcaster told listeners she would return after two months.

Auntie Naa's announcement broke the hearts of many of her fans and loved ones who expressed their views in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh