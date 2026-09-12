Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei died on Saturday morning, September 12, 2026, at the age of 63

Her death came days after she was reported missing in Accra, sparking widespread concern across Ghana's gospel music community

A video of Mrs Offei performing an acapella of her hit song Hold On resurfaced after news of her death broke, leaving fans heartbroken

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Bernice Offei, one of Ghana's most respected gospel musicians, reportedly passed away on Saturday morning, September 12, 2026, at the age of 63.

Her death came just days after she had been reported missing in Accra, prompting an outpouring of concern from family, friends, and fellow members of the gospel music community who appealed publicly for information about her whereabouts.

She was subsequently found, and reports at the time indicated she was safe. The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

Bernice Offei's 'Hold On' Video Resurfaces After Her Death, Fans Left Heartbroken

Source: Instagram

Bernice Offei's 'Hold On' video moves fans

As news of her passing spread, a video of the late musician performing an acapella rendition of her beloved song Hold On began circulating widely online.

In the footage, Mrs Offei, who holds an MPhil in Crop Science from the University of Ghana, is seen holding a bottle of water when an interviewer invites her to perform one of her songs.

She chooses Hold On, a gospel track rooted in Christian faith that encourages believers to remain steadfast through life's hardest moments.

The timing of the video's resurgence struck a deep chord with many who watched it, given how closely the song's message mirrored the circumstances of her final days.

Watch the video, as shared on X:

Ghanaians pay tribute to Bernice Offei

Bernice Offei built a career spanning several decades in Ghana's gospel music scene, leaving behind a catalogue of songs including Hold On and Life Is So Short.

Her work earned her a devoted following and a firm place among the country's most celebrated gospel voices.

Following news of her death, social media users took to X to express their grief and celebrate her legacy.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Sylvestor_0 wrote:

"May her soul rest peacefully."

@Kwame_annim said:

"She meant her song to the very end, for truly life is short. Rest Well Minister."

@adwoa__henewaa wrote:

"Ade yi ahye me paa o."

@kenny_twumasi added:

"Your impact through your music lives on. Rest in peace Bernice Offei. 🪦 🙏"

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Source: YEN.com.gh