Ghanaian gospel singer Bernice Offei passed away at the age of 63, leaving behind a celebrated musical legacy

Bernice was known for beloved gospel hits and won two awards at the 2009 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The singer had made headlines a few days ago after her family issued public appeals over her reported disappearance

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Ghanaian gospel music icon Bernice Offei has died at the age of 63, leaving behind a remarkable musical legacy that touched generations of believers in Ghana and beyond.

According to local media reports, corroborated by Citi News, the celebrated singer passed away on Saturday, September 12.

Legendary Ghanaian gospel singer Bernice Offei reportedy passes away at 63. Photo credit: @cdrafrica/X.

Source: Twitter

Offei became a respected figure in Ghana’s gospel music scene through her powerful voice and faith-inspired songs, which resonated deeply with audiences over the years.

Her beloved tracks, including Hold On, Life Is Short and Kaa She Gbeyei, remain a lasting part of her contribution to Ghanaian gospel music.

Bernice Offei's awards and academic achievements

At the 2009 Vodafone (Telecel) Ghana Music Awards, Offei took home two honours: Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year, recognition that cemented her standing as one of the country's foremost gospel voices.

Beyond music, Offei was a woman of remarkable intellectual achievement.

She received her secondary education at the prestigious Achimota School in Accra before pursuing higher education.

She holds an MPhil in Crop Science from the University of Ghana and an MSc in Information Technology from a university in the United Kingdom.

Professionally, she built a career in banking, working with Standard Chartered Bank.

Her Family and Final Months

Offei was married to Professor Samuel Kwame Offei, a former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, and together they had two children.

At the start of September, concern for the gospel musician spread widely after reports emerged that she had gone missing.

Her family made a series of public appeals, and she was subsequently found safe, bringing relief to fans and loved ones who had feared the worst.

News of her passing has saddened the Ghanaian gospel community, which now mourns the loss of one of its most gifted and enduring voices.

The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed, as of the time of publishing this report.

Renowned Yoruba gospel singer dies

In another sombre publication, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Nigerian Yoruba gospel singer and evangelist G.A. Idowu Aworinde has died at the age of 82.

Despite being visually impaired, Aworinde built a distinguished career blending Yoruba melodies with Christian teachings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh