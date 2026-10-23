Prince Kwaw Gyimah hosts Owass FM’s morning programme, Oman Nkosuo, in Tarkwa in the Western Region

The presenter is receiving praise for maintaining his composure during Kwame Dzokoto’s final radio appearance

His handling of the difficult broadcast has drawn attention to his work and the man behind the microphone

Prince Kwaw Gyimah, the Owass FM presenter who hosted Kwame Dzokoto’s final radio appearance, is receiving praise for his professionalism during the difficult broadcast.

Meet the Owass FM presenter commended for calmly managing Kwame Dzokoto’s final radio appearance. Image credit: Kwame Dzokoto, Prince Kwaw Gyimah

Source: UGC

The actor became unwell during a live discussion at the Tarkwa-based station on Thursday, October 22, 2026, and subsequently died.

As footage circulated, social media users commended Gyimah for keeping his composure as the camera moved away from Dzokoto, before bringing the discussion to a halt.

Posts celebrating his response have drawn attention to the broadcaster’s career, which extends beyond presenting programmes to public relations and community engagement.

Who is Prince Kwaw Gyimah?

Gyimah is a Ghanaian broadcaster who hosts Oman Nkosuo, Owass FM’s morning programme in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The station’s programme announcements identify him as its morning-show presenter. He hosts discussions with public figures, including Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Chief Executive Ebenezer Cobbinah.

He is also a member of the Tarkwa Media Association, which identified him as both a member and Owass FM’s morning-show host in a birthday tribute.

Check out a Facebook post below:

Beyond radio, Gyimah has served as the Public Relations Officer of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly.

An official assembly report published on December 12, 2025, named him among officials who engaged the Garages Association ahead of a planned decongestion exercise at Bogoso Junction.

The meeting concerned roadside obstructions, parking and pedestrian safety, providing a documented example of his involvement in municipal public engagement.

Owass FM separately promoted an interview about his journey to becoming the municipality’s public relations officer, further establishing the connection between his broadcasting and public service work.

However, reliable public information about his age, education and early career remains limited.

Presenter earns praise for composure

Gyimah’s response during Dzokoto’s final appearance has become a focus of appreciation among viewers discussing the broadcast.

As the camera moved away from the actor, the presenter maintained his composure and managed the live programme before stopping the discussion.

The praise centres on his ability to remain calm during a distressing situation, with the circulating post presenting his conduct as an example of professionalism under pressure.

Speaking afterwards in an interview carried by Adom FM, Gyimah explained that Dzokoto had driven himself to the station that morning.

According to his account, the discussion began at approximately 8:45 am. When the team noticed that the actor was becoming unwell, they suspended the programme and took him to hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Check out the X post below:

Owass FM subsequently issued a statement confirming the medical emergency and expressing condolences to the actor’s family, colleagues and loved ones.

The station also appealed for respect for the bereaved family’s privacy and cautioned against speculation surrounding the death.

For Gyimah, the attention has brought his broadcasting work to a wider audience, with his composure during a painful moment becoming the main reason viewers are sharing his name.

Kwame Dzokoto's final post emerges after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kwame Dzokoto’s final Facebook post, shared exactly one week before the beloved Ghanaian comic actor’s death.

The post showed Dzokoto backing President Mahama’s development plans and urging Ghanaians to give the government time.

Now, his words have taken on added poignancy as fans revisit what became his final public message.

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Source: YEN.com.gh