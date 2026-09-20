Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana took to Facebook on September 20, 2026, to celebrate his daughter's 22nd birthday

Santana described Nana Egyiriba Aggrey as a brilliant engineer, visionary, entrepreneur and woman of purpose

The broadcaster shared a heartfelt prayer for his daughter, asking God to enlarge her territory and surround her with the right people

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Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Abeiku Santana has melted hearts online after sharing a deeply personal tribute to his daughter.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student Nana Egyiriba Aggrey turned 22 on September 19, 2026.

Abeiku Santana poses with his daughter Nana Egyiriba Aggrey on her 22nd birthday. Photo credit: @abeikusantana.

Source: Instagram

The celebrated media personality, known for his long-running career in Ghanaian radio and television, posted the emotional message on his Instagram on September 20, 2026.

The photo accompanying the post was taken inside what appears to be an official government office in Ghana, with a framed portrait of President John Dramani Mahama visible on the wall in the background.

Abeiku Santana celebrates his daughter Nana Egyiriba Aggrey

In the message, Santana did not hold back in expressing his admiration for the young woman his daughter has grown into.

He described her as "the brilliant engineer, visionary, entrepreneur and woman of purpose you are becoming," a line that captured both the pride of a father reflecting on the past and his excitement about what lies ahead for her.

His words carried unmistakable warmth as he addressed her directly, writing, "Happy 22nd Birthday to the beautiful young lady you have become."

The prayer he offered for her at 22 covered everything from divine protection to personal growth. He asked that God would "order your steps, enlarge your territory, protect your mind and heart, surround you with the right people, and give you the courage to pursue the extraordinary."

He also expressed a deeply personal spiritual wish, urging her to "know God, love God, walk with God and never lose your faith in Him."

The Facebook post is below:

Abeiku Santana adores his pretty daughter

What stood out about Santana's post was how openly he chose to celebrate his daughter in a public forum, using his platform not for professional promotion but for a moment of genuine fatherly pride.

The tribute paints a picture of a young woman carving out an identity that goes well beyond her famous father's name, with ambitions in engineering and entrepreneurship already shaping her path.

At 22, Nana Egyiriba Aggrey is clearly a source of immense joy and inspiration for one of Ghana's most recognised voices in media.

The Facebook photos are below:

Bishop Titi-Ofei's daughter gains admission to UK university

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Bishop Titi-Ofei’s 17-year-old daughter, Abena Titibea, beginning her law studies at Royal Holloway, University of London.

The Ghanaian bishop shared a photo of the family outside the prestigious institution in Egham, Surrey.

The milestone prompted an outpouring of congratulations from Ghanaians, who praised the family for supporting Abena’s education. Royal Holloway’s iconic Victorian Founder’s Building provided the backdrop for the family’s proud celebration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh