Ghanaian media personality AJ Akuoko-Sarpong's birthday photos have become the talk of the town

The TV3 presenter looked classy in a simple yet classy outfit as she celebrated her new age with her family

Some social media users have commented on AJ Sarpong's new look and hairstyle on her verified Instagram page

Award-winning Ghanaian Media Personality AJ Akuoko-Sarpong has shared gorgeous photos to celebrate her birthday.

The TV3 presenter turned a year older on October 28, 2025, and celebrated in grand style.

AJ Sarpong slays in a stylish two-outfit for her 34th birthday shoot. Photo credit: @ajsarpong.

Source: Instagram

AJ Sarpong marks birthday with slimmer figure

Ghanaian event host AJ Sarpong has inspired many curvy women over the years with her confidence and grace.

The award-winning media personality was photographed in a white long-sleeved blouse and matching trousers for the photoshoot.

AJ Sarpong models stylish dresses as she hosts PMX on TV3 before her 34th birthday. Photo credit: @ajsarpong.

Source: Instagram

She looked elegant in a long, curly, centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed for the cameras.

The beautiful goddess accessorised her look with an expensive gold jewellery set, adding a touch of glamour and class.

The Instagram photos of AJ Sarpong's look for her 34th birthday are below:

AJ Sarpong travels to Jamaica

AJ Sarpong made her 34th birthday one to remember by travelling to Jamaica for endless fun.

She dressed down stylishly in a short ruffled-sleeved long dress, styled with a colourful African print wrap.

The entertainment show host visited the historic Falmouth Cruise Port in Jamaica as part of her vacation itinerary.

The Instagram photos are below:

AJ Sarpong enjoys her vacation in the Bahamas

Ahead of her 34th birthday, the former GHOne TV presenter spent her weekend in the Bahamas to detox, relax, and have fun as she reached a new age.

She was spotted in a short-sleeved African print shirt and matching shorts while enjoying the serene beach and a yacht cruise, as captured in the gorgeous photos.

AJ Sarpong also visited several tourist sites while updating her fans about her lavish lifestyle.

"It’s 4 Days to my Birthday and We are starting strong in the Bahamas 🇧🇸🎉 because my sister brought me on a cruiseeeeee for my birthday ☀️🎊."

My birthday is already starting off well as I tour the Caribbean with my amazing Sister Afriyie. It’s gonna be an amazing weekend."

The Instagram photos are below:

AJ Sarpong mourns with Nana Konadu's family

AJ Sarpong shared a memorable picture she recently took with the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at a star-studded event.

The TV3 presenter wore a blue corseted dress and flawless makeup, while the late Nana Konadu turned heads in a glittering brocade dress and a pink turban.

"One of the Kindest, Sweetest Women you would ever have the pleasure of knowing

Always so kind and accommodating and so full of life! 💔 This is so devastating!."

"Thank you for always radiating so much Life and Light everywhere you go Your Excellency!

Thank you for always sparing a moment or responding to a message or being so kind, I never took it for granted! You will truly be Missed 💔. Rest In Power Your Excellency, the Former First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Konadu Agyeman Rawlings 💔💔."

The Instagram photos are below:

AJ Sarpong hosts the PMX finale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian television personality AJ Sarpong's choice of outfit at the PMX finale.

The fashion influencer showed off her curves in a chic, well-fitting ensemble and an elegant hairstyle.

AJ Sarpong's skintight dresses drew criticism from certain social media users after the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh