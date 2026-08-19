Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada conducted a Canadian Experience Class draw on August 18, 2026, issuing 1,000 invitations to apply for permanent residence

The August 18 round set a minimum CRS score of 523, higher than the 516 cut-off recorded in the previous CEC draw on August 5

Canada warned prospective applicants that submitting false documents could result in a ban of at least five years from the country

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued 1,000 invitations to apply for permanent residence on August 18, 2026, through a draw conducted exclusively under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) stream of the Express Entry system.

The draw was carried out at 10:13:44 UTC, with ministerial instructions signed by Canada's Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, Lena Metlege Diab, in Ottawa.

IRCC conducted a CEC draw on August 18, 2026, issuing 1,000 invitations at a minimum CRS score of 523, amid warnings against immigration fraud. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The instructions confirmed that invitations could be issued between August 18 and August 19, 2026.

Draw among the most competitive of 2026

Candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 523 to qualify. That figure represents a significant jump from the 516 cut-off set in the previous CEC draw on August 5, when IRCC issued 3,000 invitations.

The combination of fewer invitations and a higher score threshold places the August 18 round among the most selective CEC draws conducted this year.

A tie-breaking rule applied where multiple candidates shared the lowest qualifying score, with profiles submitted on or before August 17, 2026, at 22:09:00 UTC taking priority. By mid-August 2026, IRCC had already issued more than 113,000 Express Entry invitations across all programmes, with CEC candidates accounting for a substantial share of that total.

How the Canadian Experience Class works

The CEC targets skilled foreign nationals who have accumulated work experience in Canada and wish to settle permanently.

Candidates generally need at least one year of skilled work experience in Canada within the preceding three years, covering 1,560 hours, in occupations under National Occupational Classification TEER categories 0, 1, 2, or 3.

Language requirements stand at Canadian Language Benchmark 7 for TEER 0 or 1 roles and CLB 5 for TEER 2 or 3 positions. The CEC carries no education requirement and no obligation to demonstrate settlement funds. Applicants must also intend to reside outside Quebec.

Express Entry manages three federal economic immigration streams: the CEC, the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme. Profiles are ranked using the CRS, which weighs factors including age, education, language proficiency, and Canadian work experience, with the highest-ranked candidates receiving invitations during periodic draws.

IRCC warns against immigration fraud

Alongside the draw results, IRCC issued a public warning on August 19, reminding applicants that submitting false or altered documents could result in a ban from Canada of at least five years.

The department stated that immigration fraud can involve falsified passports, travel documents, language test results, employment records, educational certificates, and police documents, among others.

"Providing false or altered documents or information can have serious consequences," IRCC said.

The department added that applicants must provide truthful information during medical examinations, accurately disclose their physical presence in Canada where required, and avoid relationships of convenience entered into solely to obtain immigration status.

IRCC said it works with the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to detect and investigate cases of misrepresentation.

Canada publishes 2026 oath for new citizens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has made public the oath that all immigrants are required to recite before becoming Canadian citizens.

In a statement, IRCC urged all persons who are set to become citizens to practise the oath and the national anthem before attending their citizenship ceremony.

Canada’s official guidance confirms that candidates take the oath during the ceremony and are encouraged to practise it beforehand

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Source: YEN.com.gh