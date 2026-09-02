Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah criticised the adults present in a viral video showing a young Ghanaian content creator with a branded bottled drink

Nana Aba's comments came amid a wider wave of public outrage after the clip spread rapidly on social media

The video has renewed calls for greater accountability around how young influencers are supervised in public settings

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Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has strongly criticised the adults present in a viral video involving a young Ghanaian content creator, describing their conduct as reckless and irresponsible.

Nana Aba Anamoah criticises the adults involved in a disturbing viral video, sparking public outrage. Image credit: Nana Aba.

Source: Instagram

The video at the centre of the controversy showed the young performer with a branded bottled drink during a nighttime outing at a public spot, with diners seated close by as the moment was filmed.

Across social media, the clip spread rapidly, drawing widespread concern from members of the public over the child's wellbeing and the judgement of the adults around her.

Many online called for intervention from Ghana Police and social services, reigniting debate about the level of protection and oversight extended to young content creators.

Nana Aba Anamoah slams adults in viral video

That wave of concern found one of its loudest voices in Nana Aba, who took to X to express her frustration at how the situation was allowed to unfold.

She questioned why none of the adults present had stepped in, instead choosing to film the moment.

Nana Aba Anamoah wrote:

"Some people have really lost the plot. A grown woman (clearly without a functioning brain) is sitting right beside a child... while another fool is busy filming the whole thing instead of stopping it. Not only did nobody have the sense to take the drink away, someone actually thought, 'Let me record this.' What kind of spectacular adult stupidity is this? Imagine being old enough to know better and still being this useless around a child."

Nana Aba Anamoah's post on the viral post involving a young TikToker is below.

Reactions to Nana Aba Anamoah's post

Nana Aba's comments added to a broader wave of public anger over the video, with many Ghanaians sharing similar frustrations online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

am_Julsgh wrote:

"Your disappointment is the fact that people are of age, and adult means they MUST have sense... {expletive} no! The issue is more cultural and a poor value system. Everything starts from home."

DrDean18 said:

"This has been ongoing for a while now. I don't know if it's the new flex or whatever... The rise in kidney and liver problems in children is very alarming. Some adult Ghanaians have {expletive}ly lost the plot."

Ponnetofficial commented:

"Society failed the young girl. {expletive} men don't vet these girls properly before deciding to start a family with them. Institutions... are {expletive}. Laws are not being enforced, and irresponsible people are damaging the future of our society."

SethIncoom42937 indicated:

"What pains me more is that the mother was drinking Fanta while the kid was given that drink."

howcanyou03 added:

"The funny aspect of it, another three bottles are in front of her."

Nana Aba and Veronica Commey's Baba Yara feud

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Aba Anamoah was at the centre of another public back-and-forth after calling out Deputy NSA boss Veronica Commey for going silent on complaints about the Baba Yara Stadium pitch since assuming her new role.

Nana Aba resurfaced old tweets in which Commey, then a sports journalist, had been vocal about the same pitch issues, questioning why she had stopped speaking out now that she held an official position.

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Source: YEN.com.gh