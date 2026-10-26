An old video of late Nollywood actor Francis Duru speaking fluent French resurfaced online following news of his passing

Actor Bryan Boomba shared the clip alongside a heartfelt tribute, recounting their bond on the set of the film For Ikemefuna

Boomba shared that Duru's encouragement on set gave him the confidence to take on a role he had found deeply intimidating

A video of late Nollywood actor Francis Duru speaking fluent French has gone viral, drawing an outpouring of grief and surprise from fans who were unaware of the actor's linguistic abilities.

A resurfaced video of late Nollywood actor Francis Duru speaking fluent French moves fans following his death. Image credit: Bryan Nonso Okoye/Instagram

Source: UGC

The clip was shared on Instagram by actor and model Bryan Boomba, who described Duru as someone whose impact on his life extended far beyond their time on screen together.

Bryan Boomba's tribute to Francis Duru

In the caption accompanying the video, Boomba recalled first crossing paths with Duru on the set of *For Ikemefuna*, a South African and Nigerian co-production that earned Boomba his debut acting award.

He admitted that the complexity of his character had left him feeling deeply unsure of himself, but that Duru's constant encouragement changed everything.

"Having someone like you on set, constantly encouraging, frankly sharing ideas and creative choices with me, and speaking so highly of the future you believed I had ahead of me, made the journey a lot less daunting. Your words gave me more life and confidence than you probably ever realised," Boomba wrote.

He also shared that the two men bonded over their shared ability to speak French, describing those conversations as a source of laughter and connection.

Looking back at the video now, he said, makes those memories feel all the more precious.

Boomba closed his tribute with a message in French:

"Reposez en paix, Monsieur Francis Duru," meaning "Rest in peace, Mr Francis Duru."

The Instagram post below contains a video of Boomba and Francis Duru speaking fluent French.

Reactions to Francis Duru speaking fluent French

The video and tribute prompted an emotional response across social media, with many commenters expressing both grief and disbelief at learning of Duru's fluency in French.

official_nonyenaija said:

"Chaaaaiiiiii 🤦 I never knew Sir FD spoke fluent French. Rest easy, nwoke Oma 😢😢😢."

beadart_design said:

"Rest in peace, sir, from your community in Cameroon 🇨🇲, especially Bamenda. 🕯️🕊️."

precious_uzo said:

"Heaven gained an angel 😢💔🕊️."

anolamusic said:

"🥲💔RIP legend 🕊🙏🏾."

mieye_marshall said:

"I wish all this is a dream, that the news is not true. Omo sleep well, Sir."

Netflix pays tribute to late Nollywood actor Francis Duru with a black-and-white photo of the veteran star on its Facebook page. Photo source: Netflix/Facebook, Francis Duru/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Netflix honours late Nollywood star Francis Duru

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that global streaming giant Netflix has paid tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru following his death.

Duru’s family announced his death in a statement on his Instagram page on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, had earlier shared the sad news on Instagram.

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Source: YEN.com.gh