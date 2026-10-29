Comedian Supply, known in real life as Clement Kumi, graduated from Methodist College of Education on Thursday, October 22, 2026

Supply shared videos and footage from his graduation ceremony on social media, drawing congratulatory messages from fans

The comedian earned a Bachelor of Education in JHS Education while building his career as one half of the Supply and Demand duo

Ghanaian comedian Clement Kumi, popularly known as Supply, has added a remarkable achievement to his name after completing his degree at Methodist College of Education, graduating with a Bachelor of Education in Junior High School Education.

Ghanaian comedian Supply also known as Clement Kumi achieves academic milestone as he graduates from college. Image credit: Demandsupply_1

Source: Facebook

Kumi was among the graduates who walked across the stage during the college's graduation ceremony in October 2026, marking a significant turning point in his personal and academic journey.

Supply celebrates graduation on social media

Following the ceremony, Comedian Supply took to his social media platforms to share videos and footage from the occasion, giving fans and followers a front-row seat to his memorable day.

The posts quickly drew waves of congratulatory messages from supporters who expressed pride and admiration for his accomplishment.

The B.Ed. in JHS Education is a qualification designed to prepare graduates for teaching at the junior high school level, meaning Supply now holds the credentials to pursue a career in education alongside his work in entertainment.

Supply's comedy career meets academic ambition

Supply is best known for his comedy alongside his partner Demand.

Together, the duo have built a loyal following on social media through their humorous skits, entertaining characters, and relatable content that resonates with audiences across Ghana.

While fans have long celebrated him for his performances, his graduation has shone a spotlight on a side of his life that many may not have expected, demonstrating that his ambitions extend well beyond the camera.

His achievement has resonated strongly with supporters who see it as proof that a career in entertainment and the pursuit of higher education can go hand in hand.

By completing his degree at Methodist College of Education, Supply has shown that dedication to academic growth remains possible even amid the demands of building a public profile.

As he celebrates this new chapter, those who follow his journey will be watching closely to see how he channels this qualification in the years ahead.

The Instagram video giving fans a glimpse of Comedian Supply's graduation is below.

Opoku Bilson achieves academic milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian comic actor Opoku Bilson’s graduation as a Registered Nurse from KNUST, alongside his career as a content creator. Photos shared by fellow creator Kyekyeku prompted congratulations from friends, colleagues and fans.s

The milestone follows a difficult journey that drew public attention, including an emotional moment when Opoku’s mother watched an old video of herself praying for his success. Her reaction was also shaped by memories of his earlier struggles before he became known in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh