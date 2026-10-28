The CCC Youth Organisation Worldwide confirmed the death of Evangelist Sunmade Oyedeji on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Oyedeji died in a fatal motor accident reportedly while returning from a church event, with his remains deposited in a morgue

Members of the Celestial Church of Christ community have taken to social media to mourn the respected leader and mentor

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Evangelist Sunmade Oyedeji, a respected leader within the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), has died following a fatal motor accident that occurred as he was reportedly making his way back from a church event.

Celestial Church of Christ Evangelist Sunmade Oyedeji dies in a motor accident. Image credit: UGC, Alude Olumbumi

Source: Facebook

The CCC Youth Organisation Worldwide (Nigeria Region) confirmed his passing in an official statement on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, signed by its National General Secretary.

The organisation noted that his remains had been deposited in a morgue and indicated that further details surrounding the circumstances of the crash would be shared in due course.

A pillar of the CCC Youth Organisation

The youth body described Oyedeji as one of its foundational pillars, a man who served on its Board of Secretaries and contributed meaningfully to the organisation's growth over many years.

Beyond his formal role, members remembered him as a father figure, a brother and a mentor whose impact on the lives of young people within the Celestial Church community far exceeded his official duties.

The organisation urged members across its network to hold the bereaved family in prayer as they grapple with the sudden nature of his loss.

CCC Community pays tribute online

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of grief across social media, with members of the Celestial Church of Christ community sharing memories of the late evangelist.

Olufemi Olorunleye recalled a period between 1999 and 2000 when he worked alongside Oyedeji, who served as the English version coordinator for a weekly Bible study session at CCC Osho Drive Parish in Ajegunle, Apapa.

He credited the late evangelist with helping to establish youth leadership activities and praised the sincerity and dedication he brought to everything he did.

Olorunleye expressed sorrow that the two would never again have the chance to meet, and offered prayers for Oyedeji's children and family.

Abisoye Adepeju described him as a versatile and committed member of the CCC community, recalling his service as a lecturer and Sunday school teacher. She said she found it difficult to accept that he was gone.

Other members of the community also offered prayers for the repose of his soul as the CCC awaits further communication from the youth organisation regarding the accident and any funeral arrangements for the late evangelist.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Sunmade Oyedeji is below.

Church of Pentecost Canada pastor dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pastor Joseph Acheampong, the Church of Pentecost Canada’s Southern Ontario Area Head, who died at 62 on October 18, 2026. Church leaders urged members to support his wife, Mrs Ama Acheampong, and their four children.

Acheampong served the church in several roles from 1995 and was remembered by mourners as a devoted pastor and mentor. Tributes included a personal message recalling the reassuring laughter that church members said they would miss.

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Source: YEN.com.gh