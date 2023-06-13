Popular TikTokers Demand and Supply shared how they make money off the social media app

According to them, and contrary to what their colleagues are saying, uploading raw skits on the app does not pay

They clarified that the money comes in from the ads that people pay for them to incorporate into the videos

Ghanaian content creators Clement Kumi and Justice Bempong, known as Demand and Supply, have debunked the narrative about making "easy" money on TikTok.

Demand and Supply shared that they started their TikTok journey sometime in 2020 and went viral the same year.

They added that the app has been advantageous to them, especially financially, by helping them pay their school fees.

A collage of Ghanaian TikTokers Demand and Supply Image credit: @demandnsupply_1

Source: Instagram

Demand disclosed that he is pursuing a course at the University of Winneba, and Supply is at the Methodist College of Education.

Talking about how their work as content creators, they revealed that their costumes are donations from well-meaning Ghanaians, including actress Sylvia Borga.

According to Demand and Supply, TikTok has benefited them, but going live on the app brings in little money.

The money comes from adverts. Skits on TikTok do not pay. We've done a lot of ads for companies, including hair and skin brands.

They also advised people to use social media wisely to make money.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Demand and Supply's interview on Mahyease TV Show

People who reacted to Demand and Supply's interview were impressed by their growth in the TikTok industry.

Afia Prempeh commented:

Afia Amankwah, your interviews are so organic s3 your guests are relaxed

Oppong Georgina said:

Awwwwn I really love them and their humility but please tell them not to change from that when the money come plenty.

Helen Baffo wrote:

Well done guys.

