Ghanaian Comic Actor Opoku Bilson Achieves Major Academic Milestone As He Graduates from KNUST
- Ghanaian comic actor Opoku has completed his nursing degree at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
- Fellow content creator Kyekyeku shared photos of Opoku in his graduation gown on Wednesday, September 16, 2026
- The milestone drew congratulatory messages from colleagues, friends and social media followers across Ghana
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Ghanaian comic actor Opoku Bilson, widely called Opoku, has graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), marking a significant achievement in his academic career.
Opoku Bilson was among the 2026 graduating cohort at the university, completing a nursing qualification alongside his career in Ghana's digital entertainment space.
Kyekyeku shares Opoku's graduation photos
On Wednesday, September 16, 2026, fellow content creator Kyekyeku posted photos of Opoku on social media to mark the occasion.
In the images, Opoku appeared in full graduation attire, including his gown and sash, and was visibly in high spirits as he posed for the camera.
The post quickly drew attention online, with followers, friends and industry colleagues offering congratulations to the newly qualified nurse.
Social media reacts to Opoku's achievement
The announcement generated a wave of celebratory messages.
Karikari Opoku wrote,
"Congratulations Bro!"
Gustav Ebo Edusa-Eyison responded with surprise, writing,
"Opoku registered Nurse?"
Cherise Addo added her own tribute:
"Registered nurse well done."
The reaction reflects the broader interest Opoku's supporters have shown in his dual journey as both a digital content creator and a student working towards a professional qualification in healthcare.
Many followers celebrated the news as evidence of his commitment beyond entertainment.
His graduation adds a notable chapter to a public profile built through consistent activity in Ghana's online content space, demonstrating that his pursuits extended well beyond the screen throughout his studies at KNUST.
The Facebook post from Opoku's graduation is below.
Opoku's mother cries after travelling to London
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on comic actor Opoku Bilson’s trip to the United Kingdom and his mother’s emotional reaction to the achievement.
The actor also addressed claims that Kyekyeku had been sidelined by Dr Likee’s group, confirming that they continue to collaborate.
Bilson said his mother cried after watching an old video in which she prayed for him four years earlier. Her reaction was also shaped by memories of his difficult past, including a viral video showing him carrying goods before he gained recognition in the entertainment industry.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh