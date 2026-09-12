A lecturer at Gbewaa College of Education in Pusiga died after military personnel allegedly assaulted him

The college's management confirmed his death in a statement released on Saturday, September 12

News of the incident triggered protests in Pusiga, with residents blocking roads and burning tyres

A lecturer at the Gbewaa College of Education in Pusiga, Upper East Region, has allegedly been killed by military personnel operating in the Bawku area, with his institution confirming his death in an official statement on Saturday, September 12.

The college identified the deceased as Issaka Abdulai, a member of the Science Department faculty.

A lecturer at the Gbewaa College of Education in Pusiga, Upper East Region, has allegedly been killed by military personnel operating in the Bawku area

Source: Getty Images

Management stated that he was beaten to death by military personnel on the night of Friday, September 11, though no further details about what preceded the alleged assault were included in the statement.

"Management is saddened to announce the death of Mr Issaka Abdulai, a lecturer in the Science Department. Mr Issaka Abdulai was beaten to death by the military in Bawku last night," the statement read.

Citi News reported that Abdulai was allegedly stopped by military personnel while riding a motorbike during curfew hours, which may have preceded the fatal confrontation.

The college's statement did not address those circumstances, and no official account from the military has emerged to clarify the sequence of events.

Protests Erupt in Pusiga Following Incident

News of Abdulai's death spread rapidly through Pusiga on Saturday morning, prompting residents to take to the streets in protest.

Demonstrators reportedly blocked roads and set tyres ablaze as a show of anger over the incident and broader concerns about the behaviour of military personnel in the community.

The incident has intensified scrutiny over how security operations are being conducted in the area, with residents voicing unease over the treatment of civilians by deployed personnel.

Management of Gbewaa College of Education expressed deep concern over the loss of their colleague, though details of any formal investigation into the alleged assault had not emerged at the time of publication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh