Gbewaa College of Education Lecturer Beaten to Death by Military in Bawku
- A lecturer at Gbewaa College of Education in Pusiga died after military personnel allegedly assaulted him
- The college's management confirmed his death in a statement released on Saturday, September 12
- News of the incident triggered protests in Pusiga, with residents blocking roads and burning tyres
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A lecturer at the Gbewaa College of Education in Pusiga, Upper East Region, has allegedly been killed by military personnel operating in the Bawku area, with his institution confirming his death in an official statement on Saturday, September 12.
The college identified the deceased as Issaka Abdulai, a member of the Science Department faculty.
Management stated that he was beaten to death by military personnel on the night of Friday, September 11, though no further details about what preceded the alleged assault were included in the statement.
"Management is saddened to announce the death of Mr Issaka Abdulai, a lecturer in the Science Department. Mr Issaka Abdulai was beaten to death by the military in Bawku last night," the statement read.
Citi News reported that Abdulai was allegedly stopped by military personnel while riding a motorbike during curfew hours, which may have preceded the fatal confrontation.
The college's statement did not address those circumstances, and no official account from the military has emerged to clarify the sequence of events.
Protests Erupt in Pusiga Following Incident
News of Abdulai's death spread rapidly through Pusiga on Saturday morning, prompting residents to take to the streets in protest.
Demonstrators reportedly blocked roads and set tyres ablaze as a show of anger over the incident and broader concerns about the behaviour of military personnel in the community.
The incident has intensified scrutiny over how security operations are being conducted in the area, with residents voicing unease over the treatment of civilians by deployed personnel.
Management of Gbewaa College of Education expressed deep concern over the loss of their colleague, though details of any formal investigation into the alleged assault had not emerged at the time of publication.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.