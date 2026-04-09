GomoaFest drama has heated up as renowned radio host Nana Romeo lashes out at Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese for their controversial stage comments

Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese’s remarks on socialite Abu Trica’s extradition have not sat well with Nana Romeo, sparking intense debate online

Nana Romeo argued their influence is huge, urging the stars to use their platform to inspire youth toward hard work and positive life choices

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Renowned radio host Nana Romeo, known for hosting Ekwanso Dwoodwoo on Okay FM, has expressed strong disappointment in Ghanaian artists Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese over comments they made regarding the extradition case of socialite Abu Trica.

Nana Romeo Blasts Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese Over Comments on Abu Trica’s Extradition

Source: UGC

Speaking on April 8, 2026, Nana Romeo addressed remarks made by the two artistes during a performance at the GomoaFest over the weekend.

While on stage, Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese publicly voiced support for calls to free Abu Trica, a move that has since drawn public attention.

Reacting to the development, Nana Romeo did not hold back, questioning the appropriateness of their comments given their status and influence.

“Kwaw Kese, you are too grown for this. You are my brother, but this statement is below the belt. I do not know whether you said this under duress,” he stated.

He further urged both artists to be mindful of the impact of their words, especially on young people who look up to them. According to him, individuals in their position must prioritise positive messaging that encourages hard work and responsible behaviour.

“You are supposed to encourage the youth to work hard. The influence you have on the youth is significant. Please, do not speak ignorantly,” he added.

Nana Romeo’s comments have since sparked conversations, with many weighing in on the role of public figures in shaping opinions on sensitive national matters.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

The Gbese Court clears the path for socialite Abu Trica's US extradition, giving him and his lawyers 15 days to contest the ruling. Photo source: @tednewsgh, @abutrica9, @daily_africa_today

Source: Instagram

Abu near tears as court approves extradition

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Gbese High Court has issued a ruling in the case regarding the extradition of embattled Ghanaian socialite and businessman Abu Trica to the US for alleged fraud-related crimes.

The handcuffed socialite was accompanied to the Gbese High Court by the police as he appeared for proceedings on Friday, March 27, 2026.

He had previously appeared in court on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, before the judge adjourned the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh