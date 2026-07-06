Prophet Nigel Gaisie has initiated legal action against a presenter over alleged defamatory comments

The cleric shared a copy of the legal notice signed by his lawyer, Peter Kwasi Nimo, on Facebook on July 6, 2026

The presenter was given a seven-day ultimatum to issue an unreserved apology or face full legal consequences

Ghanaian cleric Prophet Nigel Gaisie has served a television presenter with ATV a legal notice following alleged defamatory remarks.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie takes legal action against ATV presenter for alleged defamation, demanding an apology over claims of corruption and being a "fake pastor." Image credit: Prophet Nigel Gaisie﻿/FB

Source: Facebook

The founder shared the official legal suit via a Facebook post on Monday, July 6, 2026.

According to the suit signed by his lawyer, Peter Kwasi Nimo, the television personality allegedly described the cleric as corrupt and a "fake pastor" on air.

The legal counsel stated that these words were entirely untrue and unfair to the preacher's reputation.

"Our client says you used your television, ATV, to defame him a day or two ago. You described him as corrupt and also a fake pastor and that the words used are untrue, unfair and injurious to his hard-won reputation," the statement signed by Peter Kwasi Nimo of Dosoo, Obeng-Ntim & Associates noted.

Nigel Gaisie demands immediate retraction of comment

The legal document further explained that the presenter attacked the cleric based on a prophecy he allegedly made regarding the Black Stars' participation in the ongoing World Cup.

The legal firm has given the presenter a strict seven-day ultimatum upon receiving the letter to retract the statements.

"It is our clients' further instruction that you retract and unreservedly apologise to him, using the same media used to defame him. Our client says you are given seven (7) days on receipt of this letter to act accordingly or he will advise himself," in his words, the lawyer stated.

Source: YEN.com.gh