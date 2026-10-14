List of Ghanaian Actors Who Have Sued Lil Win and the Millions They Demanded

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has faced defamation lawsuits from two prominent Ghanaian actors

Martha Ankomah sued the comedian in 2024, demanding GH¢5 million over alleged defamatory remarks

Van Vicker has also taken Lil Win to court in 2026, seeking GH¢10 million in damages over comments he considers damaging to his reputation

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Popular Kumawood actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has found himself at the centre of legal disputes involving some prominent personalities in Ghana's movie industry.

2 popular Ghanaian actors who dragged Lil Win to court over alleged defamation. Image credit: Lilwin

Source: UGC

The actor, celebrated for his comic performances and contributions to Kumawood, has been sued by two well-known colleagues over alleged defamatory statements.

The lawsuits have attracted public attention, with the two actors seeking a combined GH¢15 million in damages.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the Ghanaian actors who have taken legal action against Lil Win and the circumstances surrounding their cases.

1. Martha Ankomah – GH¢5 million

In February 2024, Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah filed a GH¢5 million defamation lawsuit against Lil Win following comments he allegedly made about her in a viral video.

The dispute reportedly arose after Lil Win criticised the actress over remarks concerning Kumawood and its movie productions.

Martha maintained that the statements damaged her reputation and sought legal redress.

In February 2025, reports emerged that both parties had reached settlement terms following negotiations. However, Martha subsequently disputed claims about the amount reportedly agreed upon.

2. Van Vicker – GH¢10 million

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker became another prominent entertainer to sue Lil Win after initiating legal action in October 2026.

The actor filed a defamation suit at the Accra High Court, demanding GH¢10 million in exemplary damages.

His lawsuit followed a viral video in which Lil Win allegedly questioned his professionalism and suggested he could no longer participate in movie productions in Kumasi.

Van Vicker argued that the statements portrayed him as dishonest and unreliable, damaging his reputation and professional relationships.

Beyond the financial compensation, he is seeking a public apology, retraction and legal costs.

The allegations remain before the court, and Lil Win has not been found liable in the case.

Both cases highlight how public disagreements among Ghanaian entertainers can develop into legal battles, although the amounts demanded do not represent damages awarded by a court.

Lil Win appeals to leakers ahead of movie

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win appealed to people planning to leak private videos of celebrities to hold off until 2027.

He explained that he had invested significant resources in A Journey to Africa and feared that a scandal could overshadow its promotion.

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Source: YEN.com.gh