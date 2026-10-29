Naana, best known for playing Koo Fori's wife in the classic Ghanaian TV series Efiewura, has broken her long public silence with a new TikTok video

The actress appeared noticeably transformed in the selfie-style clip, speaking directly to fans in a mix of a local language and English

Naana teased an upcoming programme focused on parenthood that she said would be launched live on the media

Naana, the actress beloved by Ghanaian TV audiences for her role as Koo Fori's wife in the classic comedy series "Efiewura", has made a surprise return to the spotlight after years away from public life.

Popular Efiewura series actress Naana resurfaces with a major transformation after a long absence. Photo source: EFIEWURA TV SERIES, @obaapa.naana

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video posted to her account, she filmed herself in a close-up, selfie-style shot against a patterned curtain backdrop, speaking directly into the camera with a warm, motivational energy.

The Efiewura series actress delivered her message in a blend of a local Ghanaian language and English, addressing her followers with visible enthusiasm and encouraging them to follow her journey going forward.

Efiewura actress Naana announces parenthood programme

Beyond the reunion moment itself, Naana used the video to hint at something bigger on the horizon.

She spoke about an upcoming programme centred around parenthood and family life, revealing that it would be launched live on the media.

While she kept the finer details close to her chest, her tone suggested she was stepping back into the public eye with purpose.

Fans watching the clip were quick to notice how much Naana, who transitioned from acting to work as a full-time immigration officer with the Ghana Immigration Service many years ago, has changed since her "Efiewura" days, with several commenting on her physical transformation.

The series, which remains fondly remembered by Ghanaians who grew up watching it, made her a household name alongside her on-screen husband Koo Fori.

The TikTok video of Efiewura series actress Naana speaking is below:

Fans react to Efiewura actress Naana's video

The video drew a flood of nostalgic and warm responses from followers eager to welcome her back.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@Sikasika wrote:

"Ei, Naana. Koo Fori's wife."

@Mr Akwaboah said:

"It has been a long time since we heard your voice. How are you? It is good to hear from you. We are waiting. Thanks."

@Ekochire commented:

"Koo Fori's wife, Aunt Naana. You are welcome. Greet your husband, Mr Koo Fori."

@Jacob Sikpe added:

"Eeeiiii Naana, where have you been? You have grown big paaaaaaa ooooooo."

Koo Fori mourns Kwame Dzokoto's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Koo Fori’s tribute to his late Efiewura co-star Kwame Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo.

The actor shared throwback clips from the much-loved TV series, recalling a partnership that fans grew up watching.

Dzokoto reportedly collapsed during a live panel discussion in Tarkwa, leaving viewers and fellow actors mourning his sudden death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh