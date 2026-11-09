A new TikTok video of self-proclaimed Kubala Kingdom leader King Atehene on a video call with his UK-based wife, Queen Nandi, has gone viral

The clip was posted on Sunday, 9 November 2026, with Queen Nandi playfully referring to herself as 'Judge Nandi' during the light-hearted exchange

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with reactions after noticing a visible change in King Atehene's demeanour compared to previous appearances

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A video call between self-proclaimed Kubala Kingdom leader King Atehene and his UK-based wife Queen Nandi is making the rounds on TikTok, with Ghanaians paying close attention to how the controversial figure looks and sounds following his reported stay at a rehabilitation centre in Ghana.

Kubala King Atehene looks calm in a video call with Queen Nandi after his rumoured release from rehab in Ghana. Photo source: @moorishtribe

Source: TikTok

The clip, posted by TikTok account @moorishtribe on Sunday, 8 November 2026, was captioned with on-screen text reading "Judge Nandi" and "'you look judgeic,' King Atehene to his favourite wife, Queen Nandi."

The video showed Queen Nandi filming herself outdoors against a concrete wall, with King Atehene appearing in a picture-in-picture inset from an indoor setting.

The tone throughout was casual and comedic.

Kubala King Atehene's video call with Queen Nandi

During the call, Queen Nandi leaned into the playful label, declaring herself "Judge Nandi of Kubala" and joking about summoning a wand.

The couple's banter quickly shifted to more pressing matters, however, as they discussed their housing situation and an ongoing correspondence with human rights representatives.

Queen Nandi mentioned that the Kubala Kingdom-associated email address had been bouncing back messages from lawyers and other contacts, leaving them unable to receive responses.

King Atehene suggested deleting files to free up storage, while Queen Nandi noted that the senders had indicated they wanted direct contact and that the latest communication looked "very positive."

The couple also touched on how long they had been without stable housing, with King Atehene acknowledging it had been roughly a year.

The TikTok video showing Kubala King Atehene looking calm and composed is below:

Ghanaians react to King Atehene's changed demeanour

What caught the attention of many viewers was not the content of the conversation but how King Atehene appeared throughout it.

Fans noted a markedly calmer, more composed version of the man who had previously attracted attention for his flamboyant royal persona.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from viewers who weighed in on the clip below:

@solunaires wrote:

"I don't think he wants to roleplay as a king anymore."

siso_mfirie said:

"He doesn't look excited about Kubala again."

Kkraster commented:

"He looks sound. He now feels the wife needs help."

BONO REGION - SUNYANI added:

"Adwuma no ate n'ani so oo Ohemaa."

ORIGINAL ESTHER SAFORO PAGE wrote:

"Awww he's more sound now! Glory to God! God will definitely come through for these beautiful souls."

3suohemaa108 observed:

"He looks calm now after his treatment."

Kubala King's wife hints at husband's infidelity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kubala King's wife Queen Nandi’s cryptic post hinting that her husband may have another woman in his life, days after reportedly leaving a rehab facility in Ghana.

The post fuelled fresh speculation around the kingdom’s ongoing drama, with viewers debating whether it reflects real tensions or is part of the collective’s storyline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh