Queen Nandi, the wife of King Atehene, appeared in a video wearing white clothing, face paint, and elaborate hair decorated with beads and feathers

The footage prompted widespread reactions online, with social media users weighing in on her striking traditional-inspired appearance

Queen Nandi used the controversial video to reject comparisons to Ghanaian warrior Yaa Asantewaa, declaring herself 'Queen of Outcasts'

Queen Nandi, the wife of King Atehene of the self-styled Kubala Kingdom, has set social media buzzing after a video of her in a dramatic traditional-inspired look began circulating online.

Queen Nandi, wife of the Kubala King, sparks concern with her current condition after her husband's rehab. Image credit: King Atehene, MOORS NORTHERN TRIBE

Source: Facebook

The footage shows Queen Nandi dressed entirely in white, her hair styled elaborately and adorned with beads, feathers, and other decorative ornaments.

Her face is painted with white markings, and a dark substance coats both her face and teeth, creating a visually arresting impression that caught the attention of many viewers.

Queen Nandi rejects Yaa Asantewaa comparisons

Beyond her appearance, it was what Queen Nandi said in the video that added another layer to the conversation.

She directly addressed those drawing parallels between herself and the iconic Ghanaian warrior and queen mother, Yaa Asantewaa, insisting the comparison is unwelcome.

"I am Queen Nandi, not Yaa Asantewaa," she declared, making her position unambiguous.

She went on to describe herself as the "Queen of Outcasts" and stated that the Kingdom of Kubala belongs to those who have been cast aside.

She also maintained that she is loved by her family.

The footage arrives amid a period of sustained public scrutiny surrounding King Atehene and Queen Nandi, whose public appearances and statements have repeatedly drawn commentary online.

The TikTok video of Queen Nandi is below.

Reactions to Queen Nandi's appearance

The video drew a range of reactions, from genuine worry to sharp-tongued humour.

@Nii Laryea wrote:

"I'm still confused oo; how can husband and wife go mad at the same time? I mean how?"

@Original Esther said: "Sis, some of us care about u and love you. I pray the Lord really brings inner healing and peace."

@EZIO WALKER commented: "God please help heal these beautiful women for us 🙏😭😔"

@CHARLENE asked: "Are you actually okay?"

King Atehene's mysterious shrine surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the mysterious shrine known as the 'Matanga Oracle,' which King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom was reportedly constructing in a Sunyani forest before his admission to a rehabilitation facility.

The release of a video by Queen Nandi raises serious questions regarding her husband's alleged kidnapping and the spiritual significance of the unfinished structure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh