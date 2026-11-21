The Agogomanhene's Kyeame, Opanin Baah, made a remarkable pledge in a Facebook video shared on November 14, 2026

Baah, who identified himself as an NPP member, appealed to President Mahama to intervene in jailed MP OK Frimpong's case

Asante Akim North MP OK Frimpong was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport in May 2026 over romance scam allegations

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An official spokesperson for the Agogomanhene, Opanin Baah, has made a striking political pledge: he will leave the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and throw his weight behind the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asante Akim North if President John Dramani Mahama secures the return of the constituency's detained Member of Parliament, OK Frimpong.

Agogomanhene’s Kyeame promises to join NDC if President Mahama helps OK Frimpong’s to return to Ghana. Photo credit: @okfrimpong.

Source: Facebook

Agogomanhene's Kyeame vows to join NDC

Baah shared his appeal in a video posted to Facebook on November 14, 2026, openly identifying himself as a card-carrying NPP member while urging the president to personally intervene in the MP's case.

"I'm an NPP member, but if President Mahama works things out for our MP to return, I promise to convert to the NDC and work tirelessly with them in Asante Akim North," he said in the video.

How Constituents warmed to the NDC through OK Frimpong

Opanin Baah stated that the community's relationship with the NDC had undergone a gradual shift because of OK Frimpong. When the independent MP first chose to align with the NDC government after winning his seat, many constituents pushed back. Over time, however, that resistance softened.

"When OK Frimpong was first elected and said he would caucus with the NDC government, we opposed his decision. Along the line, however, we have come to love the NDC because of him," Baah explained.

He went further, arguing that Mahama's personal influence alone could be enough to move the matter forward, without necessarily needing to provide legal representation.

"Even if he can't appoint a lawyer for Frimpong, his word of mouth is enough to see results because he is highly regarded. He should do everything within his power to help bring him back, whether he sends a lawyer or whichever way he wants to go about it. All that matters is that our MP returns home," Baah appealed.

OK Frimpong's legal troubles in the Netherlands

Asante Akim North MP OK Frimpong was arrested on May 10, 2026, at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands. He faces allegations of helping to move funds linked to romance fraud schemes, with the reported investigation involving millions of dollars. Frimpong has denied any wrongdoing, and the allegations remain unproven in court.

His two applications for bail were both rejected, leaving him in Dutch custody for months. On November 18, 2026, his lawyer Elvis Adu-Ameyaw announced that Frimpong had agreed not to contest extradition to the United States, a decision taken to allow him to confront the charges directly alongside his legal team. His consent to extradition is not an admission of guilt.

Baah's heartfelt plea underscores the depth of his community's attachment to their MP, with the Kyeame framing Frimpong as the person best placed to deliver development and comfort to the people of Asante Akim North.

The Facebook video is below:

OK Frimpong's lawyer donates to widows

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about Asante Akim North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong’s GH₵10,000 donation to his annual widows’ support initiative, presented by his lawyer, Kwasi Kwarteng.

The contribution was made while Frimpong remains in custody in the Netherlands over a US extradition request linked to alleged romance scams and money laundering. His lawyer says the MP has agreed not to contest extradition and is expected to appear in an Amsterdam court.

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Source: YEN.com.gh