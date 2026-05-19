Mrs Comfort Joyce Wereko-Brobbey's birthday celebration attracted attention with her rare public appearance

Family members, including brother Addo Kufuor, gathered to celebrate her special milestone in the Ashanti Region

Social media reacted to Comfort's resemblance to her brother, former President John Agyekum Kufuor

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Mrs Comfort Joyce Wereko-Brobbey, a sister of former Ghanaian president John Agyekum Kufuor, has courted attention following her rare public appearance at a private event.

John Agyekum Kufuor's sister, Comfort Joyce Wereko-Brobbey, makes a rare public appearance at her birthday party. Photo source: @Asante_nation, @kwamebaffour270/TikTok

Source: Twitter

Recently, Mrs Comfort Wereko-Brobbey celebrated her birthday in the Ashanti Region.

To mark her special milestone, John Agyekum Kufuor's sister held a private birthday party at her plush residence.

Comfort's brother, Kwame Addo-Kufuor, the current chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KTU) and former cabinet minister from 2001 to 2009, was present at the birthday party to celebrate with his sister.

Engineer Atta Poku, the son of the late former Kumasi Mayor Nana Akwasi Agyemang Okumkom and the Queen Mother of Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region, Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, formerly known as rapper Lousika, also attended the private celebration.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor was not present at the private event.

John Kufuor's sister appears at her birthday celebration

In a video shared by Kumasi-based blogger Kwame Baffuor, Mrs Comfort beamed with excitement as she sat beside her brother Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor and loved ones at her birthday party in her residence, which was beautifully decorated for her.

She looked elegant in her white lace dress and with heavy makeup as she bonded with her family.

Mrs Comfort was later presented with a framed photo from a group of clergymen from Nkawie who visited the residence to celebrate her birthday.

She also shared heartwarming moments with Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III during her cake-cutting ceremony.

Mrs Comfort's rare public appearance garnered reactions from Ghanaians, who marvelled at her resemblance to her brother, John Agyekum Kufuor.

The TikTok video of John Agyekum Kufuor's sister's rare public appearance is below:

Otumfuo honours Kufuor, Akufo-Addo, Mahama and others

Comfort Wereko-Brobbey's latest sighting comes weeks after Otumfuo honoured Kufuor, her brother, at his 27th enstoolment anniversary.

At the ceremony, the Asantehene honoured present and past national leaders who have played instrumental roles in fostering peace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II presented commemorative gold coins to former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President John Dramani Mahama.

Former President Kufuor's grandniece, Ataa Otchere Boateng, reportedly passes away on December 11, 2025. Image credit: @atahzmania

Source: Instagram

Former Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia was also decorated with a gold coin in recognition of his unwavering commitment to peace and his leadership in the country’s development agenda.

Other honourees included the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno; the leader of The New Force, Kwame Bediako; the CEO of KGL Group, Alex Appau Dadey; and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

John Kufuor's sister's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

KwameAmeyaw124 wrote:

"Happy birthday to her. Wow, she looks just like her brother, President Kufuor."

JohnAppiah23 commented:

"Is she former President Kufuor's twin sister?"

Abena Owusu said:

"She looks beautiful despite her age. Money is good."

Kufuor's grandniece Ataa Otchere Boateng dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kufuor's grandniece died in Canada in December 2025 after a reported battle with health issues.

Controversial Canada-based Ghanaian social media personality Serwaa announced the tragic news on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh