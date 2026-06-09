Sad news has struck the popular Kumawood actor Agya Koo, as his close relative has tragically passed away

The veteran Ghanaian actor took to his social media to share the news, expressing how heartbroken he is

Condolence messages have poured in from fans and loved ones, who took to the comment section to react

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Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kofi Adu, known in the entertainment industry as Agya Koo, has lost his niece.

Kumawood actor Agya Koo is thrown into mourning as his close relative passes away. Image credit: @official.agyakoo

Source: Facebook

Taking to his official Facebook page on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, the Kumawood movie star announced the tragic news.

Agya Koo expressed how heartbroken he was over the sudden death of his relative, Mrs Mavis Bio, also referred to as Efua Kyere.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my niece. Mrs Mavis Bio, also known as Efua Akyere,” he wrote.

Although Agya Koo did not disclose what killed her, he stated that his niece’s one-week observation would take place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

“Her one-week observation comes off this Thursday at Kumasi Amakom. Y’all invited. Rest well, Efua Akyere,” he added.

Fans and loved ones have since thronged the comments section of his post to pay their condolences.

The Facebook post of Agya Koo announcing the death of his niece is below:

Reactions after Agya Koo announced niece's death

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Agya Koo confirmed the passing of Efua Akyere.

Esther Afua Yerenkyi wrote:

"Oh hmmm my condolences Agya koo.. may God console you and the family."

Frank Asante wrote:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Joseph Mensah wrote:

"Death is inevitable(HEBREWS 9:27) may her soul rest in perfect peace."

Percy wrote:

"My condolence."

Kumawood actress Davida Germain dies, causing sadness among her fans. Image credit: UGC, @aquosuahbhad

Source: TikTok

Kumawod actress Davida Germain dies

Meanwhile, on Monday, June 8, 2026, the Ghanaian movie industry was thrown into a state of mourning following reports that the Kumawood actress had passed away.

The news of her alleged death began circulating on social media, leaving fans and movie lovers saddened.

As of the time of this report, details surrounding the actress's death remain unclear, and no official statement has been issued regarding the cause of death.

However, rumours that have emerged indicate that Davida Germain passed away after a short illness.

The Kumawood actress was known for her comic roles in movies in which she mostly acted alongside Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win.

She gained popularity after her feature in the movie Inspector Lil Win, where she displayed a splendid performance, winning the hearts of many.

After the report of her death, many social media users have taken to various platforms to express their grief and share their condolences with the actress's family and loved ones.

The TikTok post announcing the death of Davida Germain is below.

Agya Koo reacts to beef with Lilwin

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo addressed rumours of a feud with Lil Win and made it clear that he does not have any personal grudge against the Kumawood actor.

The veteran actor suggested that some comments linked to Lil Win often come around project releases, describing them as moves that may be aimed at creating online buzz.

Agya Koo said he stays away from controversy because children and the next generation are watching, adding that he and Lil Win have worked on successful movies together in the past.

Source: YEN.com.gh