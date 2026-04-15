Outspoken clergyman, Prophet Fire Oja, has wowed fans after his luxurious mansion and car fleet surfaced online

A trending video unveiled the white-painted all-glass building and three expensive cars parked in front of the house

The plush properties of the man of God have triggered a massive debate on social media, as users have reacted

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Founder and leader of Zion Prayer Ministries International, Jedidiah Henry Kore, widely known as Fire Oja, has caused a stir with his mansion and car fleet.

Prophet Fire Oja's plush mansion and expensive car fleet surfaces, sparking amusement. Image credit: Fire Oja, ZionFelix

Source: Facebook

A short video shared by Zion Felix following an interview with the man of God unveiled his luxurious house.

The building was an all-round glass house, painted with a bright white colour and pots of flowers used around as decorations.

The floor of the compound was far from dusty, as it was well tiled with a colour that complemented the building to bring out its beauty.

What is believed to have caught the attention of many was the three expensive cars, which included a Range Rover sitting right at the car park.

The luxurious mansion of Fire Oja has triggered massive reactions as many questioned his source of income.

The X video is below:

Reactions to Fire Oja's mansion and cars

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Prophet Fire Oja's plush mansion and car fleet surfaced.

Mr Kwabla wrote:

“Blessed in which way by whom? God or contribution money.”

Chris wrote:

“He is blessed with people's money.”

Derrick wrote:

“I know some people who will say it's people's offerings, but it's none of their business.”

Emilia wrote:

“Those saying it's offertory money, what is your problem? It's only in Ghana that people spend money in clubs but speak ill about Christians giving in church.”

Fire Oja dismisses claims of owning cars

Meanwhile, in 2025, Fire Oja dismissed claims that he owned multiple luxury vehicles as Ghanaians reviewed a request he had made to President John Dramani Mahama for transportation allowances.

According to the man of God, several reports tagging him as the owner of a Range Rover are inaccurate.

In an interview with Joy Prime, Fire Oja established that he is no longer in possession of the car, which many have seen him flaunting several times on social media.

The clergyman claimed that he sold the customised Range Rover two years ago to "purchase land for God". He insisted that he saw nothing wrong with his request to John Mahama.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with it. I don't have a car. I'm not the only one without a car. We have a lot of prophets who don't have cars. So if the government wants us to do what they want, they have to at least provide fuel so we can deliver the message to them," he said.

His message came after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had passed a law regarding prophecies, with seers being requested to submit their predictions for review before it's announced to the general public.

The TikTok video of Fire Oja denying having a car is below:

Fire Oja dismisses claims of owning luxury cars as Ghanaians reviewed a request to President Mahama to provide transportation allowances. Image credit: Fire Oja

Source: Facebook

Fire Oja prophesies doom for Sammy Gyamfi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Fire Oja had prophesied doom for Sammy Gyamfi.

In a video, the controversial prophet detailed the challenges the GoldBod CEO would face and explained how Sammy Gyamfi would overcome his tribulations and gain national recognition for his achievements.

Source: YEN.com.gh