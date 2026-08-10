Fire Oja and actress-entrepreneur Charly D were spotted together at Obaapa Christy's Royal Praise Experience in Accra on Sunday, August 9, 2026

The two were seen dancing, laughing, and whispering to each other at the UPSA Auditorium event, drawing attention from those around them

Their close interaction, which many did not expect at the gospel concert, has stirred reactions among fans on social media

Gospel musician Fire Oja and actress-entrepreneur Charly D turned heads at Obaapa Christy's Royal Praise Experience in Accra on Sunday, August 9, 2026, after a notably close interaction between the two caught the attention of onlookers and fans alike.

Fire Oja and actress-entrepreneur Charly D captivate many with their close interaction at Obaapa Christy's Royal Praise Experience in Accra on August 9, 2026. Image credit: Tinanewsgh/Instagram

Source: UGC

The concert, held at the UPSA Auditorium, marked Obaapa Christy's maiden annual Royal Praise event and drew an impressive gathering from across Ghana's creative industry.

Prominent names including Empress Gifty, Joyce Blessing, Prophet Uche Boahen, business mogul Maame Gold, gospel musician Celestine Donkor, REFFA Awards CEO Madam Selassie Ibrahim, award-winning actress Jackie Appiah, manager Samira Yakubu, Aba Dope, Princess Jannis, and Nana Pobe were all spotted at the high-profile event.

The Instagram post below has the video of Fire Oja and Charly D sharing a beautiful moment at Obaapa Christy’s Royal Praise.

Fire Oja and Charly D's moment together

Amid the star-studded audience, Fire Oja and Charly D were observed seated beside each other, sharing laughs, dancing together, and speaking closely into each other's ears throughout portions of the evening.

The two appeared comfortable and at ease in each other's company, their interactions standing out even within the celebrity-heavy crowd.

Video and images from the night circulated on social media shortly after, prompting fans to weigh in on what the close moment between the two might mean.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts, with many reading into the chemistry between Fire Oja and Charly D.

jimqueku wrote:

"Someone has fallen in love❤️. Love is a beautiful thing."

unrulyshattabaaba commented:

"Kwaku manu ex."

Kissiedu Florence Adzo simply wrote:

"Boi."

Ghanaian actress Charly D announces the closure of her two restaurants due to mental health struggles. Image credit: charly_dgh/Instagram

Source: UGC

Charly D shuts down two restaurants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Charly D closed down her two restaurants, indicating that the toll on her mental health drove her to make the difficult call.

In a video posted to her Instagram page on August 6, 2026, the young businesswoman opened up about the weight she had been carrying behind the scenes.

She described feeling visibly overwhelmed while managing both Charly's Ghana and Muland Lounge simultaneously, and said the experience left her in a deeply concerning emotional state.

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Source: YEN.com.gh