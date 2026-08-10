Francis Ayenu, popularly known as Rob Definition, declared his intention to contest for parliament during an NPP constituency event in Accra

The Ghanaian businessman and lawyer visited the Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP constituency elections in Dzorwulu on Sunday, August 9, 2026

Ayenu's targeted seat is currently held by his close friend, veteran Ghanaian actor and Deputy Agric Minister John Dumelo of the NDC party

Ghanaian businessman and lawyer Francis Ayenu, widely known as Rob Definition, has set his sights on the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat, currently occupied by actor and Deputy Minister of Agriculture John Dumelo.

Prominent Ghanaian businessman and lawyer Rob Definition eyes John Dumelo's Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat. Photo source: @ghkwaku, @johndumelo

Source: Instagram

Rob Definition made the announcement during an interview with popular blogger GH Kwaku at the NPP constituency elections held in Dzorwulu, Accra, on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

The event was convened to elect executives who will steer the main opposition party's constituency's campaign ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Rob Definition outlines his political vision

Speaking in front of a branded step-and-repeat backdrop bearing his name and logo, Ayenu said he had spent time at the event engaging directly with delegates, sharing his aspirations and building confidence among party members.

"I actually came interacting with all the delegates and giving them the aspiration and confidence and what we need going forward," he said. "So that at the end of the year, we'll be able to win the elections come 2028."

The East Legon-based businessman also assessed the day's internal election process positively, noting that it had been orderly and complaint-free.

He said:

"The process has been good so far. Very smooth. I haven't had any complaints from anybody."

Rob Definition calls for NPP party unity

Beyond his own ambitions, Ayenu used the occasion to call for party cohesion once the internal contest concluded.

He acknowledged that constituency elections naturally create divisions but stressed that members must reconcile quickly in the interest of the larger NPP objective.

He said:

"Going to an election, there's always everybody going different ways. But at the end of the day, we need to come together and unite."

"We need to make sure that any bad blood accumulated before the election — we talk about it and make sure we come back together as one party."

Ayenu, a close friend of the current Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo, has become the latest top personality to declare his intention to contest for the parliamentary seat in 2028 on the ticket of the NPP.

Samuel Owusu Amankwah, a former constituency youth organiser, and Barbara Quashigah, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and daughter of the late Major Courage Quashigah, a former cabinet minister under President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The Instagram video of Rob Definition announcing his parliamentary ambitions in Dzorwulu in the Ayawaso West Wugon constituency is below:

Who is Rob Definition?

Rob Definition is a serial entrepreneur, a real estate developer, a lawyer and an entertainment executive from Ghana who was based in the US.

He has worked with some of the country's biggest superstars and showbiz brands, including Akwaaba UK and DJ Mensah.

In 2024, Rob Definition opened up about suspicions that he had been deported to Ghana.

Speaking to Kingdom FM's Fiifi Pratt, the showbiz mogul admitted that he had serious paperwork issues, hence his decision to relocate to his home country.

He was called to the Ghana Bar along with other lawyers at a ceremony at Cedi Conference Center on the University of Ghana campus in 2026, months after graduating from law school.

Ghanaians react to Rob Definition's parliamentary bid

The announcement drew swift reactions online, with many noting both the boldness of the move and the personal dimension of challenging a man he reportedly counts among his friends.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

Boy_mjay wrote:

"He's a guy man so he knows the street though."

Governorpelm commented:

"We love you, Rob, but JD reigns over there all day."

Kleensl8 added:

"He and Dumelo are friends too ooo, this politics thing errh 🤣."

Kwame Poku CID to contest NPP position

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Kwame Poku CID, the lawyer and politician who officially declared his candidacy for the NPP National Youth Organiser position.

His reputation for grassroots mobilisation and engagement within the New Patriotic Party made his bid not just noteworthy but pivotal for the youth of the party.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh