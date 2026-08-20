The death of Ghanaian businessman Kessben has drawn fresh attention to the vast business empire he constructed across multiple sectors

Kessben founded and led the Kessben Group of Companies, a conglomerate with interests in media, education, hospitality, shipping and finance

Among his most prominent ventures were Kessben FM, Kessben University College, Kessben TV and Multi Credit Savings and Loans Ltd

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The passing of Stephen Kwabena Boateng, widely known as Kessben, has cast a spotlight on the extensive network of businesses he established during his lifetime, unveiling an entrepreneurial footprint that stretched across some of Ghana's most significant economic sectors.

Kessben Group: All businesses Stephen Kwabena Boateng built before his death. Image credit: Kessben FM

Source: Facebook

The death of Ghanaian businessman Stephen Kwabena Boateng, popularly known as Kessben, has brought renewed attention to the remarkable business empire he built over the years.

Kessben was the founder and CEO of the Kessben Group of Companies, a business conglomerate with interests spanning several sectors of Ghana’s economy.

His entrepreneurial journey saw him establish and invest in businesses in media, education, hospitality, transport, shipping and financial services.

Kessben Group of Companies

Kessben’s business interests were brought together under the Kessben Group of Companies.

The group grew into a diversified enterprise with several subsidiaries and ventures, making Kessben one of the notable Ghanaian entrepreneurs of his generation.

Among the businesses associated with the group were Kessben Travel and Tours, Kessben Driving School, Kessben Computer School, Kessben Shipping and Forwarding Ltd, Kessben Consult and Kessben FM Ltd.

His ability to operate businesses across different industries became one of the defining features of his entrepreneurial career.

Kessben's media empire

One of Kessben’s most visible investments was in the media industry. He founded Kessben FM, which became a well-known radio station in Ghana, particularly in the Ashanti Region.

His media interests later expanded beyond radio, with Kessben TV and Aseda TV also becoming associated with his media operations.

Through these platforms, he created opportunities for journalists, presenters and other media professionals while building a strong connection with Ghanaian audiences.

Kessben's education and hospitality businesses

Kessben also invested heavily in education. His business interests included Kessben University College, as well as Kessben Computer School and Kessben Driving School.

In the hospitality sector, he was associated with Fosua Hotel & Conference Centre, adding another dimension to his expanding business portfolio.

Kessben's shipping and financial businesses

His entrepreneurial interests also extended into shipping and financial services. Kessben Shipping and Forwarding Ltd was among the businesses linked to his group.

Kessben was also reported to have held a majority stake in Multi Credit Savings and Loans Ltd, demonstrating his interest in Ghana’s financial sector.

Beyond the individual companies, Kessben’s biggest business legacy may be the diversity of his investments.

From media and education to hospitality, transport, shipping and finance, he built businesses that touched different aspects of everyday life.

His death has therefore not only prompted tributes but has also renewed interest in the business empire and institutions he left behind.

Kwadwo Dickson reacts to Kessben's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwadwo Dickson's reaction to the confirmation of Kessben's death, shedding light on his initial disbelief and subsequent inquiries into the tragic news.

This moment marks a significant loss for the Ghanaian community, as Kessben was not only a successful businessman but also a generous philanthropist, leaving behind a legacy that touched many lives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh