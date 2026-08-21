An old video of late Stephen Kwabena Boateng, popularly known as Kessben, spending time with students at his university has resurfaced

The footage captures Kessben posing alongside two women while other students appear nearby in a relaxed, informal setting

The video has taken on new meaning following his death, with Ghanaians revisiting personal memories of the Kessben University College founder

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An old video of late Ghanaian businessman Stephen Kwabena Boateng, popularly known as Kessben, enjoying a candid moment with students at his university has circulated widely on social media in the wake of his death.

Stephen Kwabena Boateng, also called Kessben's sweet moment with his university students as Ghanaians mourned. Image credit: Kessben

Source: Facebook

The footage shows the founder of Kessben University College standing alongside some women as they pose for a photograph, with several other students visible in the background.

Dressed in a traditional-style outfit, Kessben appears at ease in the informal setting, far removed from the formal atmosphere that typically surrounds his public image as a prominent entrepreneur.

Kessben's moment with students goes viral

The clip, which appears to have been recorded on the university campus, captures a side of Kessben that many social media users say stood apart from his reputation as a business figure.

For those revisiting the footage following news of his passing, the scene now holds a significance it did not carry at the time it was filmed.

What was likely a routine encounter during his time at the institution has since been recast as a cherished memory, offering a personal glimpse into Kessben's relationship with the young people connected to the university he established.

Kessben's legacy beyond business

Kessben University College formed a significant part of the broader legacy the businessman built over the course of his career.

His direct involvement with the institution placed him in regular contact with students, making interactions like the one captured in the video a meaningful part of his public life.

As tributes continue to pour in following confirmation of his death, photographs and videos of the businessman have been resurfacing across platforms.

The rediscovered footage has drawn particular attention, with users reflecting on the quieter, more personal memories Kessben left behind beyond his commercial achievements.

The video has consequently added another dimension to the public remembrance of the businessman.

His life is being discussed not only in terms of his businesses and entrepreneurial milestones but also through the everyday moments he shared with those who knew him or encountered him through the institutions he built.

For those familiar with Kessben University College, the footage offers a nostalgic look at its founder in an unguarded moment, while for others, it serves as an introduction to the personal side of a man whose public profile was largely defined by his success in business.

The TikTok video of Kessben and his students is below.

Kwadwo Dickson's reacts to Kessben's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwadwo Dickson's reaction to the death of Ghanaian business mogul Stephen Kwabena Boateng, known as Kessben.

Dickson's initial disbelief and subsequent verification of the reports emphasise the impact of Kessben's passing on both public figures and the wider community.

The last philanthropic act from Kessben, a donation to Kumasi Central Prisons just hours before his reported death, showcases his enduring commitment to social causes and highlights the profound sense of loss felt across the nation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh