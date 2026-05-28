Bola Ray has celebrated his wife, Dorcas Adisi's birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute

He shared lovely photos with an emotional caption that highlighted Dorcas's dedication as a wife and mother

The EIB Network CEO also wished for God's grace and blessings on Dorcas's special day

EIB Network CEO, Nathan Kwabena Anokye-Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, celebrated his wife, Dorcas Anokye-Adisi, on her birthday on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

EIB Network CEO Bola Ray celebrates his wife, Dorcas Adisi, on her birthday. Photo source: @bolarayofficial

Source: Instagram

Bola Ray shared beautiful photos and a personal letter on social media in her honour to mark her special day.

The post featured multiple photos of Mrs Anokye-Adisi in various poses and outfits, some solo and others with her husband, accompanied by a caption in which Bola Ray acknowledged her multifaceted roles in their lives.

In the emotional post, Bola Ray expressed his admiration for Dorcas, acknowledging her dedication as a wife, mother, and professional.

The media executive prayed for God's grace and blessings for his wife

"Celebrating an amazing wife, a wonderful mother, and a super banker, Dorcas Anokye Adisi. Happy birthday, my love. God’s abundant grace continue to surround you. Stay blessed, baby girl ❤️."

See the Instagram photo below:

Bola Ray and his family

Bola Ray and his wife got married about 21 years ago. They have three children together, two boys and a girl who was born in 2014.

This is not the first time Bola has shown off Dorcas on social media. He shared similarly beautiful photos of her in the past.

Bola Ray's wife Dorcas Adisi is celebrating her birthday. Photo source: @bolarayofficial

Source: Instagram

They have often been seen together on social media attending social events.

Birthday wishes for Bola Ray's wife

The birthday message from Bola Ray excited some of his followers, who joined him in celebrating Dorcas. For most commenters, it was a show of massive respect for Bola Ray's wife.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

ohemaaafiakobiprempeh said:

"Happy Birthday, my angel ❤️❤️❤️ My first big break in business 😍😍."

abeikusantana said:

"Happy birthday to the First Lady."

blisskingg said:

"More Life and more Blessings, Madam Dorcas🌹."

firstladyjones1 said:

"Happy Birthday to my forever beautiful Aunt @douggie_ray WE LOVE YOU ❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳."

mr.ogh1 said:

"Birthday blessings, Mama Dorcas🎂 🎁 🎉 May God shine his face upon you & jealously keep you safe. We love you ❤️."

fancy_backpacksgh said:

"As for your wife, from day one, ooooo she’s sooooo pretty happy birthday M’am 😍."

juliettebynoesutherland said:

"❤️Happy birthday to your beautiful wife from Barbados High Commission."

paulelikemyao said:

"Eeeiii Eiiiii Happy birthday to my Poko Dorcas …From Pauley Blaze."

Bola Ray eats waakye by the roadside

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bola Ray had stepped out in town with his associates, including Dr Kwabena Duffour's children, for a Sunday church service.

In a video, the EIB Network CEO and his associates were seen eating a local meal by the roadside before they went to their church event.

Footage of Bola Ray and his associates eating by the roadside triggered mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh