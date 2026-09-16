Ghanaian broadcaster George Ferguson publicly announced his resignation from EIB Network's Empire FM on Tuesday, September 15, 2026

The Takoradi-based presenter shared an emotional farewell message on Facebook, thanking management, colleagues, and loyal listeners

Ferguson hinted at a major new chapter ahead, with his announcement sparking reactions from colleagues and fans on social media

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Popular Takoradi-based broadcaster George Ferguson has announced his exit from Empire FM, bringing his tenure at the Western Region-based EIB Network station to a close.

Popular radio presenter George Ferguson announces his departure from EIB Network's Empire FM in Takoradi. Photo source: George Ferguson Broadcast Journalist

Source: Facebook

Ferguson made the announcement through a heartfelt Facebook post on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, addressed to management, colleagues, listeners, and supporters of EIB Network's Empire FM who had been part of his time at the station.

He framed the departure not as an ending but as the close of one chapter before an unnamed next one begins.

Radio presenter George Ferguson's Empire FM farewell

In his farewell message, the radio broadcaster, widely known as Hypeman Ferggy or King Fergie, described his years at Empire FM as far more than a professional stint.

He credited the station with giving him a platform for growth, learning, and experiences he intends to carry forward throughout his career.

George Ferguson was careful to express appreciation in every direction, from station management to everyday listeners who tuned in and engaged with his broadcasts.

He said:

"Empire FM gave me a platform, experiences and memories that I will forever appreciate," he wrote. "Whatever the future holds, I will always be proud of this chapter and the people I met along the way."

He signed off with a cryptic but upbeat closing:

"The journey continues… New chapter. New energy. Bigger vibes."

The Facebook post of George Ferguson announcing his resignation from EIB Network's Empire FM is below:

Reactions to George Ferguson's Empire FM exit

The announcement quickly drew responses from colleagues, fans, and industry figures.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Kojo Kakraba Boakye wrote:

"You keep moving from one place to the other, which is not good for your brand because you are one of the best so far as Ghana media space is concerned, and you need to solidify your brand with consistency like what Nana Quasi-Wusu is doing with YFM, so make sure you solidify yourself in your new endeavour with consistency, and the Sky and beyond will be your limit. All the best."

Prince Nesta Coleman said:

"Ibi you adey follow and wherever you go, ago dey der too. Multi-talented radio personnel. Jah guide you on your next move 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼."

Ekow Nigyys Essilfie commented:

"Wow, so soon? The next chapter must be something else!!😃😃 Keep soaring, lil bro.👏👏"

Fauzu Masawudu resigns from Citi FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about broadcast journalist Fauzu Masawudu’s resignation from Citi FM and Channel One TV after years of dedicated service.

His emotional farewell reflected on major assignments, newsroom challenges and the lasting impact of journalism on his life.

Masawudu’s departure was marked by heartfelt tributes from colleagues and fans, while his message suggested a new chapter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh