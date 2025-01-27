The 30 greatest and best Kung Fu movies of all time ranked
Kung Fu films rose in the 1970s, replacing Wuxia revolutionising global cinematic history. The best Kung Fu movies showcase the brilliance of masters like Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li, whose iconic performances transformed cinema. These films blend martial arts with compelling storytelling, captivating audiences worldwide.
1. The Matrix (1999)
- IMDb rating: 8.7/10
- Runtime: 2h 16m
- Year of release: 1999
- Director: The Wachowskis
Keanu Reeves stars in The Matrix, a sci-fi martial arts blend where reality is an illusion. Stunning choreography, groundbreaking effects, and Yuen Woo-ping's fight designs elevate the film. The Matrix is among the best martial arts movies, with Iconic slow-motion sequences that redefine action cinema.
2. Yojimbo (1961)
- IMDb rating: 8.2/10
- Runtime: 1h 50m
- Year of release: 1961
- Director: Akira Kurosawa
Kurosawa's Yojimbo masterfully blends samurai drama and Western influences. Toshiro Mifune plays a wandering ronin manipulating two feuding factions. The film's dynamic cinematography, symbolic landscapes, and intense action scenes influenced global cinema, inspiring A Fistful of Dollars.
3. Ip Man (2008)
- IMDb rating: 8.1/10
- Runtime: 1h 46m
- Year of release: 2008
- Director: Wilson Yip(I)
Amid the Japanese invasion of China, a wealthy martial artist is displaced from his home as his city falls under occupation. Struggling to make ends meet, Ip Man and the city's survivors must find a way to endure.
4. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Runtime: 2h
- Year of release: 2000
- Director: Yuen Woo-Ping
In Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, a young Chinese warrior takes a legendary swordsman's blade and embarks on a romantic adventure alongside a mysterious man in the nation's remote frontier.
5. Hero (2002)
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Runtime: 1h 47m
- Year of release: 2002
- Director: Yimou Zhang
In ancient China, a warrior approaches King Qin, claiming to have defeated the three infamous assassins who sought to take the king's life. Intrigued, the king permits him to share his story.
6. Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
- IMDb rating: 7.7/10
- Runtime: 1h 39m
- Year of release: 2004
- Director: Stephen Chow
Stephen Chow gained fame in the early 2000s with Shaolin Soccer, introducing Western audiences to his unique humour. His 2004 film Kung Fu Hustle combined action and comedy, leaving a lasting impact on global cinema, prompting Bill Murray's comment on American comedy.
7. Enter the Dragon (1973)
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Runtime: 1h 42m
- Year of release: 1973
- Director: Robert Clouse
Enter the Dragon is among the best martial arts movies, showcasing Bruce Lee's incredible skills and charisma. This 1973 classic blends intense combat scenes with a gripping storyline, making it a must-watch for action enthusiasts and martial arts fans.
8. The 36th Chamber of Shaolin (1978)
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Runtime: 1h 56m
- Year of release: 1978
- Director: Chia-Liang Liu
Are you wondering which Kung Fu is best? Consider The 36th Chamber of Shaolin. The popular film showcases the intense training and discipline of Shaolin Kung Fu. You will gravitate towards this movie if you love different Kung Fu skills.
9. The Raid: Redemption (2011)
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Runtime: 1h 41m
- Year of release: 2011
- Director: Gareth Evans
A Jakarta police raid on a gang-run tower unfolds as brutal, choreographed chaos. The film's clarity in action and Mad Dog's philosophy—eschewing guns for pure combat—redefine martial arts storytelling, setting a new bar for genre filmmaking.
10. Iron Monkey (1993)
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Runtime: 1h 25m
- Year of release: 1993
- Director: Yuen Woo-Ping
Iron Monkey, one of the best Kung Fu movies, follows a martial artist and doctor who, disguised as a thief, steals from corrupt officials to aid people experiencing poverty. Meanwhile, another martial artist is tasked to capture him, but a treacherous Shaolin monk's rise to power forces them to unite.
11. A Touch of Zen (1971)
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Runtime: 3h 20m
- Year of release: 1971
- Director: King Hu
King Hu's A Touch of Zen is a wuxia epic blending romance, comedy, and war. Its pioneering action scenes, spiritual undertones, and stunning visuals shaped martial arts cinema. The film inspired modern classics like Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, with its iconic bamboo forest fight leaving an enduring cinematic legacy.
12. Fist of Legend (1994)
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Runtime: 1h 43m
- Year of release: 1994
- Director: Gordon Chan
Fist of Legend is a 1994 martial arts film starring Jet Li, widely regarded as one of the best martial arts movies. The film follows Chen Zhen, a skilled martial artist, as he returns to Shanghai to avenge his master's death. He faces off against Japanese forces and rival martial artists in a high-stakes battle, highlighting his strength, skill, and honour.
13. Drunken Master II (1994)
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Runtime: 1h 42m
- Year of release: 1994
- Director: Chia-Liang Liu and Jackie Chan
In Drunken Master II, Jackie Chan portrays a young martial artist torn between honouring his pacifist father's wishes and stopping a group of disrespectful foreigners from stealing valuable artefacts. Jackie Chan might be considered a gate martial artist, bridging various styles in his performances.
14. House of Flying Daggers (2004)
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Runtime: 1h 59m
- Year of release: 2004
- Director: Zhang Yimou
Zhang Yimou's House of Flying Daggers dazzles with its vibrant visuals, stylised combat, and heartfelt love story. Set during the Tang dynasty, it follows spies, betrayals, and romance amidst breathtaking bamboo forest battles.
15. Police Story (1985)
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Runtime: 1h 40m
- Year of release: 1985
- Director: Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan is a refined kung-fu fighter whose light shines throughout this interesting movie. This gentleman redefined action-comedy with Police Story; playing a cop framed by drug lords, he performs jaw-dropping stunts, sustaining real injuries.
16. The Eight Diagram Pole Fighter (1984)
- IMDb rating: 7.4/10
- Runtime: 1h 38m
- Year of release: 1984
- Main actor: Chia-Liang Liu
The influential Yang Family, protectors of the dynasty, is ambushed by the Mongols with help from a traitor. To keep their scheme to topple the dynasty hidden, the Mongols must eliminate all surviving members of the Yang Family.
17. Snake in the Eagle's Shadow (1978)
- IMDb rating: 7.3/10
- Runtime: 1h 30m
- Year of release: 1978
- Director: Yuen Woo Ping
The Snake in the Eagle's Shadow is about an orphan raised at a Kung Fu school, where he is treated as little more than a servant and practice target for the students, undergoes a transformative experience after assisting an elderly wandering beggar.
18. Project A (1983)
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Runtime: 1h 45m
- Year of release: 1983
- Director: Jackie Chan and Sammo Kam-Bo Hung
The Hong Kong navy struggled in the battle against pirates during the early 20th century. It's up to Sergeant Lung (Jackie Chan) to step up and take control, making Project A one of the best Kung Fu movies in the film industry.
19. Once Upon a Time in China (1991)
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Runtime: 2h 14m
- Year of release: 1991
- Director: Tsui Har
Jet Li shines as Wong Fei-hung, a martial arts master turned folk hero, battling colonial forces. It redefined Hong Kong cinema with wire-assisted action and vivid choreography by Yuen Wo-ping.
20. Ninja in the Dragon's Den (1982)
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Runtime: 1h 35m
- Year of release: 1982
- Director: Yuen Kuei
In Ninja in the Dragon's Den, a Chinese and a Japanese warrior must set aside their rivalry and unite after their master is slain by a formidable foe, leading to an unlikely partnership as they seek to avenge his death.
21. The Way of the Dragon (1972)
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Runtime: 1h 30m
- Year of release: 1972
- Director: Bruce Lee
Bruce Lee made his directorial debut in 1972 with Way of the Dragon, which he co-produced with Golden Harvest. Lee also acted, wrote, and dubbed most English-speaking parts. The film's lighter tone and humour made it one of his most iconic Kung-Fu movies.
22. Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)
- IMDb rating: 7.1/10
- Runtime: 1h 45m
- Year of release: 2003
- Director: Prachya Pinkaew
Tony Jaa's Muay Thai mastery takes centre stage in Ong-Bak. A village hero retrieves a stolen Buddha head, showcasing jaw-dropping stunts without special effects. Jaa's agility and raw power are captivated by everything from tree-climbing races to barroom brawls.
23. Shaolin and Wu Tang (1983)
- IMDb rating: 7.1/10
- Runtime: 1h 27m
- Year of release: 1983
- Director: Gordon Liu
Shaolin and Wu-Tang is an exciting martial arts film that showcases the rivalry between two legendary Kung Fu schools: Shaolin and Wu-Tang. The story follows a young man who must navigate this conflict, mastering different styles to survive.
24. Dragon (2011)
- IMDb rating: 7.0/10
- Runtime: 1h 38m
- Year of release: 2011
- Director: Peter Ho-Sun Chan
Dragon, also known as Rise of the Legend, is considered one of the best martial arts movies for its captivating storyline and thrilling fight sequences. It follows a young man's journey who seeks justice while mastering Kung Fu, showcasing powerful performances and impressive choreography.
25. Five Deadly Venoms (1978)
- IMDb rating: 7.0/10
- Runtime: 1h 41m
- Year of release: 1978
- Director: Chang Cheh
Five Deadly Venoms," the first collaboration between Chang Cheh and the Venom Mob, remains a captivating action-thriller. Its unique martial arts, inspired by toxic creatures like snakes and scorpions, and its intricate plot of murder and betrayal made it a cult classic.
26. Executioners from Shaolin (1977)
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Runtime: 1h 40m
- Year of release: 1977
- Director: Chia-Liang Liu
Following the Temple's destruction, a Shaolin disciple spends years perfecting Tiger style to avenge his teacher's death at the hands of a martial arts master. His wife, a Crane style expert, senses that one style alone won't suffice.
27. Reign of Assassins (2010)
- IMDb rating: 6.8/10
- Runtime: 1h 57m
- Year of release: 2010
- Director: Chao-Bin Su
Reign of Assassins is a thrilling martial arts film that combines impressive action and gripping storytelling. Set in ancient China, it follows a skilled assassin forced to confront her past while pursued by rivals and enemies.
28. Flash Point (2007)
- IMDb rating: 6.7/10
- Runtime: 1h 28m
- Year of release: 2007
- Director: Wilson Yip
The list of the best martial arts movies cannot be completed without including the Flash Point movie. The movie is about a fiery inspector who confronts a small yet dangerous Vietnamese-Chinese gang after they commit a series of crimes and murder attempts, putting an undercover cop and his girlfriend in grave peril.
29. Shaolin Mantis (1978)
- IMDb rating: 6.7/10
- Runtime: 1h 36m
- Year of release: 1976
- Director : Lau Kar Leung (aka Liu Chia Liang)
The Qing emperor assigns a skilled and educated martial artist to spy on rebels, plotting his overthrow in another province. He secretly enters the rebel leader's estate by posing as a private tutor for his granddaughter.
30. The Grandmaster (2013)
- IMDb rating: 6.6/10
- Runtime: 2h 10m
- Year of release: 2013
- Director: Wong Kar-Wai
Wong Kar-wai's The Grandmaster blends visual poetry with Kung Fu, proving a perfect match despite initial doubts. The film's stunning cinematography, stellar cast, and balletic choreography elevate the story of Ip Man, making it one of the best Kung Fu movies.
What is the greatest Kung Fu movie of all time?
The greatest Kung Fu movie of all time depends on viewers' tastes and preferences. However, movies, like Enter the Dragon, The Matrix, and Ip Man, remain top contenders.
Which Kung Fu is best?
The best Kung Ku style is subjective, but Jackie Chan's blend of acrobatics and comedy has defined modern martial arts cinema.
Who was the no. 1 Kung Fu fighter in the world?
Determining the number one Kung Fu fighter globally is subjective, depending on skill, style, and accomplishments. However, Bruce Lee is often regarded as one of the greatest martial artists, revolutionising the world with his philosophy and films.
Is Jackie Chan a real kung-fu fighter?
Jackie Chan is a real martial artist, trained in multiple disciplines, including Kung Fu, hapkido, and karate. His unique style blends traditional martial arts with acrobatics and comedic timing, making him a global icon.
From timeless classics to modern, action-packed blockbusters, the best Kung Fu movies have a way of leaving an indelible mark on their audiences. Films like Enter the Dragon, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Ip Man, showcase the beauty and strength of Kung Fu while teaching valuable lessons about perseverance and self-mastery.
