The 30 greatest and best Kung Fu movies of all time ranked

Kung Fu films rose in the 1970s, replacing Wuxia revolutionising global cinematic history. The best Kung Fu movies showcase the brilliance of masters like Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li, whose iconic performances transformed cinema. These films blend martial arts with compelling storytelling, captivating audiences worldwide.

Flash Point (L), Ip Man (M) and The 36th Chamber of Shaolin (R) are among the best Kung Fu movies. Photo: @HotelTocaremaGirardot, @sadanandjiparamhans, @cilok.movie3 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

This article on the best Kung Fu movies is compiled using information sourced primarily from IMDb, supported by additional research on martial arts cinema history. The selection highlights iconic films and masters based on popularity, reviews, and cultural impact.

Best Kung Fu movies of all time

The martial arts world has captivated audiences for generations, and the best Kung Fu movies continue to stand out as thrilling masterpieces of action and discipline. Here is a list of the best Kung Fu movies of all time to add to your playlist.

Movie Year of release IMDb ratings The Matrix 1999 8.7/10 Yojimbo 1961 8.2/10 Ip Man 2008 8.1/10 Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 2000 7.9/10 Hero 2000 7.9/10 Kung Fu Hustle 2004 7.7/10 Enter the Dragon 1973 7.6/10 The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 1978 7.6/10 The Raid: Redemption 2011 7.6/10 Iron Monkey 1993 7.5/10 A Touch of Zen 1971 7.5/10 Fist of Legend 1994 7.5/10 Drunken Master II 1994 7.5/10 House of Flying Daggers 2004 7.5/10 Police Story 1985 7.5/10 The Eight Diagram Pole Fighter 1984 7.4/10 Snake in the Eagle's Shadow 1978 7.3/10 Project A 1983 7.2/10 Once Upon a Time in China 1991 7.2/10 Ninja in the Dragon's Den 1982 7.2/10 The Way of the Dragon 1972 7.2/10 Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior 2003 7.1/10 Shaolin and Wu Tang 1983 7.1/10 Dragon 2011 7.0/10 Five Deadly Venoms 1978 7.0/10 Executioners from Shaolin 1977 6.9/10 Reign of Assassins 2010 6.8/10 Flash Point 2007 6.7/10 Shaolin Mantis 1978 6.7/10

1. The Matrix (1999)

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Runtime : 2h 16m

: 2h 16m Year of release: 1999

1999 Director: The Wachowskis

Keanu Reeves stars in The Matrix, a sci-fi martial arts blend where reality is an illusion. Stunning choreography, groundbreaking effects, and Yuen Woo-ping's fight designs elevate the film. The Matrix is among the best martial arts movies, with Iconic slow-motion sequences that redefine action cinema.

2. Yojimbo (1961)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Runtime : 1h 50m

: 1h 50m Year of release: 1961

1961 Director: Akira Kurosawa

Kurosawa's Yojimbo masterfully blends samurai drama and Western influences. Toshiro Mifune plays a wandering ronin manipulating two feuding factions. The film's dynamic cinematography, symbolic landscapes, and intense action scenes influenced global cinema, inspiring A Fistful of Dollars.

3. Ip Man (2008)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Runtime : 1h 46m

: 1h 46m Year of release: 2008

2008 Director: Wilson Yip(I)

Amid the Japanese invasion of China, a wealthy martial artist is displaced from his home as his city falls under occupation. Struggling to make ends meet, Ip Man and the city's survivors must find a way to endure.

4. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Runtime : 2h

: 2h Year of release: 2000

2000 Director: Yuen Woo-Ping

In Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, a young Chinese warrior takes a legendary swordsman's blade and embarks on a alongside a mysterious man in the nation's remote frontier.

5. Hero (2002)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Runtime: 1h 47m

1h 47m Year of release: 2002

2002 Director: Yimou Zhang

In ancient China, a warrior approaches King Qin, claiming to have defeated the three infamous assassins who sought to take the king's life. Intrigued, the king permits him to share his story.

6. Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Runtime: 1h 39m

1h 39m Year of release: 2004

2004 Director: Stephen Chow

Stephen Chow gained fame in the early 2000s with Shaolin Soccer, introducing Western audiences to his unique humour. His 2004 film Kung Fu Hustle combined action and comedy, leaving a lasting impact on global cinema, prompting Bill Murray's comment on American comedy.

7. Enter the Dragon (1973)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Runtime: 1h 42m

1h 42m Year of release: 1973

1973 Director: Robert Clouse

Enter the Dragon is among the best martial arts movies, showcasing Bruce Lee's incredible skills and charisma. This 1973 classic blends intense combat scenes with a gripping storyline, making it a must-watch for action enthusiasts and martial arts fans.

8. The 36th Chamber of Shaolin (1978)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Runtime : 1h 56m

: 1h 56m Year of release: 1978

1978 Director: Chia-Liang Liu

Are you wondering which Kung Fu is best? Consider The 36th Chamber of Shaolin. The popular film showcases the intense training and discipline of Shaolin Kung Fu. You will gravitate towards this movie if you love different Kung Fu skills.

9. The Raid: Redemption (2011)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Runtime: 1h 41m

1h 41m Year of release: 2011

2011 Director: Gareth Evans

A Jakarta police raid on a gang-run tower unfolds as brutal, choreographed chaos. The film's clarity in action and Mad Dog's philosophy—eschewing guns for pure combat—redefine martial arts storytelling, setting a new bar for genre filmmaking.

10. Iron Monkey (1993)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Runtime: 1h 25m

1h 25m Year of release: 1993

1993 Director: Yuen Woo-Ping

Iron Monkey, one of the best Kung Fu movies, follows a martial artist and doctor who, disguised as a thief, steals from corrupt officials to aid people experiencing poverty. Meanwhile, another martial artist is tasked to capture him, but a treacherous Shaolin monk's rise to power forces them to unite.

11. A Touch of Zen (1971)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Runtime: 3h 20m

3h 20m Year of release: 1971

1971 Director: King Hu

King Hu's A Touch of Zen is a wuxia epic blending romance, comedy, and war. Its pioneering action scenes, spiritual undertones, and stunning visuals shaped martial arts cinema. The film inspired modern classics like Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, with its iconic bamboo forest fight leaving an enduring cinematic legacy.

12. Fist of Legend (1994)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Runtime : 1h 43m

: 1h 43m Year of release: 1994

1994 Director: Gordon Chan

Fist of Legend is a 1994 martial arts film starring Jet Li, widely regarded as one of the best martial arts movies. The film follows Chen Zhen, a skilled martial artist, as he returns to Shanghai to avenge his master's death. He faces off against Japanese forces and rival martial artists in a high-stakes battle, highlighting his strength, skill, and honour.

13. Drunken Master II (1994)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Runtime: 1h 42m

1h 42m Year of release: 1994

1994 Director: Chia-Liang Liu and Jackie Chan

In Drunken Master II, Jackie Chan portrays a young martial artist torn between honouring his pacifist father's wishes and stopping a group of disrespectful foreigners from stealing valuable artefacts. Jackie Chan might be considered a gate martial artist, bridging various styles in his performances.

14. House of Flying Daggers (2004)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Runtime: 1h 59m

1h 59m Year of release: 2004

2004 Director: Zhang Yimou

Zhang Yimou's House of Flying Daggers dazzles with its vibrant visuals, stylised combat, and heartfelt love story. Set during the Tang dynasty, it follows spies, betrayals, and romance amidst breathtaking bamboo forest battles.

15. Police Story (1985)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Runtime: 1h 40m

1h 40m Year of release: 1985

1985 Director: Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is a refined kung-fu fighter whose light shines throughout this interesting movie. This gentleman redefined action-comedy with Police Story; playing a cop framed by drug lords, he performs jaw-dropping stunts, sustaining real injuries.

16. The Eight Diagram Pole Fighter (1984)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Runtime : 1h 38m

: 1h 38m Year of release: 1984

1984 Main actor: Chia-Liang Liu

The influential Yang Family, protectors of the dynasty, is ambushed by the Mongols with help from a traitor. To keep their scheme to topple the dynasty hidden, the Mongols must eliminate all surviving members of the Yang Family.

17. Snake in the Eagle's Shadow (1978)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Runtime : 1h 30m

: 1h 30m Year of release: 1978

1978 Director: Yuen Woo Ping

The Snake in the Eagle's Shadow is about an orphan raised at a Kung Fu school, where he is treated as little more than a servant and practice target for the students, undergoes a transformative experience after assisting an elderly wandering beggar.

18. Project A (1983)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Runtime : 1h 45m

: 1h 45m Year of release: 1983

1983 Director: Jackie Chan and Sammo Kam-Bo Hung

The Hong Kong navy struggled in the battle against pirates during the early 20th century. It's up to Sergeant Lung (Jackie Chan) to step up and take control, making Project A one of the best Kung Fu movies in the film industry.

19. Once Upon a Time in China (1991)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Runtime: 2h 14m

2h 14m Year of release: 1991

1991 Director: Tsui Har

Jet Li shines as Wong Fei-hung, a martial arts master turned folk hero, battling colonial forces. It redefined Hong Kong cinema with wire-assisted action and vivid choreography by Yuen Wo-ping.

20. Ninja in the Dragon's Den (1982)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Runtime: 1h 35m

1h 35m Year of release: 1982

1982 Director: Yuen Kuei

In Ninja in the Dragon's Den, a Chinese and a Japanese warrior must set aside their rivalry and unite after their master is slain by a formidable foe, leading to an unlikely partnership as they seek to avenge his death.

21. The Way of the Dragon (1972)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Runtime : 1h 30m

: 1h 30m Year of release: 1972

1972 Director: Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee made his directorial debut in 1972 with Way of the Dragon, which he co-produced with Golden Harvest. Lee also acted, wrote, and dubbed most English-speaking parts. The film's lighter tone and humour made it one of his most iconic Kung-Fu movies.

22. Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Runtime : 1h 45m

: 1h 45m Year of release: 2003

2003 Director: Prachya Pinkaew

Tony Jaa's Muay Thai mastery takes centre stage in Ong-Bak. A village hero retrieves a stolen Buddha head, showcasing jaw-dropping stunts without special effects. Jaa's agility and raw power are captivated by everything from tree-climbing races to barroom brawls.

23. Shaolin and Wu Tang (1983)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Runtime: 1h 27m

1h 27m Year of release: 1983

1983 Director: Gordon Liu

Shaolin and Wu-Tang is an exciting martial arts film that showcases the rivalry between two legendary Kung Fu schools: Shaolin and Wu-Tang. The story follows a young man who must navigate this conflict, mastering different styles to survive.

24. Dragon (2011)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Runtime: 1h 38m

1h 38m Year of release: 2011

2011 Director: Peter Ho-Sun Chan

Dragon, also known as Rise of the Legend, is considered one of the best martial arts movies for its captivating storyline and thrilling fight sequences. It follows a young man's journey who seeks justice while mastering Kung Fu, showcasing powerful performances and impressive choreography.

25. Five Deadly Venoms (1978)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Runtime : 1h 41m

: 1h 41m Year of release: 1978

1978 Director: Chang Cheh

Five Deadly Venoms," the first collaboration between Chang Cheh and the Venom Mob, remains a captivating action-thriller. Its unique martial arts, inspired by toxic creatures like snakes and scorpions, and its intricate plot of murder and betrayal made it a cult classic.

26. Executioners from Shaolin (1977)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Runtime: 1h 40m

1h 40m Year of release: 1977

1977 Director: Chia-Liang Liu

Following the Temple's destruction, a Shaolin disciple spends years perfecting Tiger style to avenge his teacher's death at the hands of a martial arts master. His wife, a Crane style expert, senses that one style alone won't suffice.

27. Reign of Assassins (2010)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Runtime: 1h 57m

1h 57m Year of release: 2010

2010 Director: Chao-Bin Su

Reign of Assassins is a thrilling martial arts film that combines impressive action and gripping storytelling. Set in ancient China, it follows a skilled assassin forced to confront her past while pursued by rivals and enemies.

28. Flash Point (2007)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Runtime: 1h 28m

1h 28m Year of release: 2007

2007 Director: Wilson Yip

The list of the best martial arts movies cannot be completed without including the Flash Point movie. The movie is about a fiery inspector who confronts a small yet dangerous Vietnamese-Chinese gang after they commit a series of crimes and murder attempts, putting an undercover cop and his girlfriend in grave peril.

29. Shaolin Mantis (1978)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Runtime: 1h 36m

1h 36m Year of release: 1976

1976 Director : Lau Kar Leung (aka Liu Chia Liang)

The Qing emperor assigns a skilled and educated martial artist to spy on rebels, plotting his overthrow in another province. He secretly enters the rebel leader's estate by posing as a private tutor for his granddaughter.

30. The Grandmaster (2013)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Runtime : 2h 10m

: 2h 10m Year of release: 2013

2013 Director: Wong Kar-Wai

Wong Kar-wai's The Grandmaster blends visual poetry with Kung Fu, proving a perfect match despite initial doubts. The film's stunning cinematography, stellar cast, and balletic choreography elevate the story of Ip Man, making it one of the best Kung Fu movies.

What is the greatest Kung Fu movie of all time?

The greatest Kung Fu movie of all time depends on viewers' tastes and preferences. However, movies, like Enter the Dragon, The Matrix, and Ip Man, remain top contenders.

Which Kung Fu is best?

The best Kung Ku style is subjective, but Jackie Chan's blend of acrobatics and comedy has defined modern martial arts cinema.

Who was the no. 1 Kung Fu fighter in the world?

Determining the number one Kung Fu fighter globally is subjective, depending on skill, style, and accomplishments. However, Bruce Lee is often regarded as one of the greatest martial artists, revolutionising the world with his philosophy and films.

Is Jackie Chan a real kung-fu fighter?

Jackie Chan is a real martial artist, trained in multiple disciplines, including Kung Fu, hapkido, and karate. His unique style blends traditional martial arts with acrobatics and comedic timing, making him a global icon.

From timeless classics to modern, action-packed blockbusters, the best Kung Fu movies have a way of leaving an indelible mark on their audiences. Films like Enter the Dragon, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Ip Man, showcase the beauty and strength of Kung Fu while teaching valuable lessons about perseverance and self-mastery.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the watch order for Stargate movies. There are eight Stargate movies, each with an intriguing blend of adventure, science fiction, and mythology.

The best way to watch the Stargate movies is to start with the franchise's first prequel story, Stargate: Origins, and then the 1994 set movie. Discover the best watch order and the other movies and series that follow these first two thrilling films in the article.

Source: YEN.com.gh