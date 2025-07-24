25 most famous K-drama and Korean actresses everyone should know

The most famous K-drama and Korean actresses include Song Hye-kyo, Jun Ji-hyun, and Kim Ji-won. The actresses have won global recognition for their iconic roles, emotional depth, and lasting impact. These stars continue to lead the Hallyu wave, captivating viewers with talent and timeless appeal.

Some of the most famous K-drama and Korean actresses include Kim Ji-Won (L), Jun Ji-hyun (C), and Song Hye-kyo (R). Photo: Han Myung-Gu, Swan Gallet, HLL (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jun Ji-hyun is the highest-paid K-drama actress as of 2025, reportedly earning ₩200 million per episode for her lead role in Jirisan .

as of 2025, reportedly earning ₩200 million per episode for her lead role in . The list of top K-drama actresses includes stars like Kim Hye-soo and rising stars like Han So-hee and Kim Tae-ri.

Korean actresses have helped globalise K-dramas, captivating international audiences with emotionally rich characters and genre-defining portrayals.

Most famous K-drama and Korean actresses

When compiling the list of the most famous K-drama and Korean actresses, we considered performance impact, cultural influence, and sustained popularity across decades. We sourced some of our data from Ranker and similar sites. The list is in no particular order may be inconclusive.

Actress Notable dramas Kim Ji-won Fight for My Way (2017) IU (Lee Ji-eun) Hotel Del Luna (2019) Jung So-min My Father is Strange (2017) Kim Yoo-jung Love in the Moonlight (2016) Park Bo-young Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (2017) Song Hye-kyo Descendants of the Sun (2016) Son Ye-jin Crash Landing on You (2019–2020) Jun Ji-hyun Legend of the Blue Sea (2016–2017) Kim Go-eun Goblin (2016–2017) Park Shin-hye Pinocchio (2014–2015) Seo Ye-ji It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) Bae Suzy Start-Up (2020) Lee Sung-kyung Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016–2017) Park Min-young What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018) Han So-hee Nevertheless (2021) Kim Tae-ri Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022) Moon Ga-young Link: Eat, Love, Kill (2022) Jo Bo-ah Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020) Nam Ji-hyun 100 Days My Prince (2018) Park Gyuyoung Celebrity (2023) Shin Hye-sun Mr. Queen (2020–2021) Kim Hye-soo Juvenile Justice (2022) Lee Young-ae Inspector Koo (2021) Choi Ji-woo Stairway to Heaven (2003–2004) Kim So-hyun River Where the Moon Rises (2021)

1. Kim Ji-won

Actress Kim Ji-Won poses for a photocall for the BVLGARI "Serpenti Infinito" exhibition at Futura Seoul in South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 19 October 1992

19 October 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of July 2025)

32 years old (as of July 2025) Years active: 2010–present

Kim Ji-won gained recognition with The Heirs (2013), then rose to stardom in Descendants of the Sun (2016) and Fight for My Way (2017). Her lead roles in My Liberation Notes (2022) and Queen of Tears (2024) solidified her status among the top K-drama actresses.

2. IU (Lee Ji-eun)

South Korean actress and singer IU, aka Lee Ji-Eun, at the J.ESTINA 'Merry Pinkmas in Wonderland' pop-up store opening at Lotte World Mall. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 16 May 1993

16 May 1993 Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)

32 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2008–present

IU (Lee Ji-eun) transitioned from music to acting with Dream High (2011), then earned critical praise for My Mister (2018) and Hotel del Luna (2019). She won Best Actress at the 2025 Blue Dragon Series Awards for When Life Gives You Tangerines. IU has over 140 awards across music and acting, including Baeksang and Blue Dragon honours.

3. Jung So-min

South Korean actress Jung So-Min poses for a photocall at the Hyundai Department Store in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 16 March 1989

16 March 1989 Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)

36 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2010–present

Jung So-min debuted in Bad Guy (2010) and quickly landed her breakout lead in Playful Kiss (2010). She expanded her range with Because This Is My First Life (2017), The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018), and Alchemy of Souls (2022). Her recent role in Love Next Door (2024) highlights her continued relevance.

4. Kim Yoo-jung

South Korean actress Kim Yoo-Jung attends the Netflix 'Chicken Nugget' press conference at Lotte Cinema in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 22 September 1999

22 September 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of July 2025)

25 years old (as of July 2025) Years active: 2003–present

Kim Yoo-jung began her career as a child star in 2003 and rose to fame with Moon Embracing the Sun (2012). She then moved into leading roles with Love in the Moonlight (2016) and Lovers of the Red Sky (2021). Kim also appeared in Backstreet Rookie (2020), 20th Century Girl (2022), and My Demon (2023).

5. Park Bo-young

South Korean actress Park Bo-Young at the AMORE PACIFIC 'Sulwhasoo' Ginseng Heritage pop-up store opening in Busan, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 12 February 1990

12 February 1990 Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)

35 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2006–present

Park Bo-young rose to fame with Scandal Makers (2008), winning Best New Actress at the Grand Bell and Blue Dragon Awards. She earned the Excellence Award at the APAN Star Awards for Oh My Ghost (2015) and Best Actress for Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017). Her recent dual role in Our Unwritten Seoul (2025) drew critical acclaim and global attention.

6. Song Hye-kyo

South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo attends the press screening for "Dark Nuns" at Megabox COEX in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 22 November 1981

22 November 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of July 2025)

43 years old (as of July 2025) Years active: 1996–present

Song Hye-kyo rose to fame with Autumn in My Heart (2000) and Full House (2004), helping launch the Korean Wave. Her global popularity soared with Descendants of the Sun (2016), earning her the Grand Prize at the KBS Drama Awards. She won Best Actress at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards for The Glory (2022–2023).

7. Son Ye-jin

South Korean actress Son Ye-Jin attends a photocall in partnership with Bottega Veneta at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 11 January 1982

11 January 1982 Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)

43 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2000–present

Son Ye-jin gained early acclaim with The Classic (2003) and A Moment to Remember (2004). She won Best Actress at the Grand Bell Awards for The Pirates (2014) and The Last Princess (2016). Her role in Crash Landing on You (2019–2020) reignited her global fame and earned her the Popularity Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

8. Jun Ji-hyun

Piaget brand global ambassador, actress Jun Ji-hyun, aka Gianna Jun, at the PIAGET 'Sixtie' launch photocall event at FEZH in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 30 October 1981

30 October 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of July 2025)

43 years old (as of July 2025) Years active: 1997–present

Jun Ji-hyun became a pan-Asian sensation with My Sassy Girl (2001), winning Best Actress at the Grand Bell Awards. She dominated both film and TV with Assassination (2015) and My Love from the Star (2013–2014), earning the Baeksang Grand Prize for Television. Her role in Jirisan (2021) reportedly earned her ₩200 million per episode.

9. Kim Go-eun

South Korean actress Kim Go-Eun attends the "Love In The Big City" press screening at COEX MEGA box in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 2 July 1991

2 July 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)

34 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2012–present

Kim Go-eun made a powerful debut in A Muse (2012), winning Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon and Grand Bell Awards. She gained mainstream popularity with Goblin (2016–2017) and Yumi's Cells (2021–2022), praised for her emotional depth. Her performance in Exhuma (2024) earned her Best Actress at both the Baeksang and Blue Dragon Awards.

10. Park Shin-hye

South Korean actress Park Shin-hye attends the Brunello Cucinelli BC Duo event in Hong Kong, China. Photo: VCG (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 18 February 1990

18 February 1990 Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)

35 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2003–present

Park Shin-hye began her acting career as a child actress in Stairway to Heaven (2003) and rose to stardom with You're Beautiful (2009) and The Heirs (2013). She won Most Popular Actress at the Baeksang Arts Awards for Cyrano Agency (2010) and The Royal Tailor (2014). Her lead role in Doctors (2016) earned her the Top Excellence Award.

11. Seo Ye-ji

South Korean actress Seo Ye-ji attends the press conference of the TV series 'Lawless Lawyer' in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Visual China Group (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 6 April 1990

6 April 1990 Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)

35 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2013–present

Seo Ye-ji gained prominence with Save Me (2017) and Lawless Lawyer (2018). Her breakout role came in It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), and she also starred in Eve (2022). With multiple nominations from Baeksang and Asia Artist Awards, she's one of the top Korean actresses recognised for her bold, intense performances.

12. Bae Suzy

Suzy attends the CELINE Cheongdam flagship store opening event at the CELINE Cheongdam flagship store in Kangnam-gu in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 10 October 1994

10 October 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of July 2025)

30 years old (as of July 2025) Years active: 2010–present

Bae Suzy debuted in Dream High (2011) and won Best New Actress at the Baeksang Arts Awards for Architecture 101 (2012). She's since led hit dramas like While You Were Sleeping (2017), Start-Up (2020), and Anna (2022). Suzy is one of the most decorated Korean actresses with 25 awards across music, film, and television.

13. Lee Sung-kyung

South Korean actress Lee Sung-Kyung attends the photocall for the FRED "Monsieur Fred Ideal Light" collection at Josun Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 10 August 1990

10 August 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of July 2025)

34 years old (as of July 2025) Years active: 2008–present

Lee Sung-kyung transitioned from modelling to acting with It's Okay, That's Love (2014), then rose to fame in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016). She won Top Excellence at the SBS Drama Awards for Dr. Romantic 3 (2023). Her roles in About Time (2018) and Shooting Stars (2022) highlight her emotional range and comedic timing.

14. Park Min-young

South Korean actress Park Min-Young is seen at the GUERLAIN 'Abeille Royale' pop-up store opening at Lotte World Mall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 4 March 1986

4 March 1986 Age: 39 years old (as of 2025)

39 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2006–present

Park Min-young became a household name with Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and City Hunter (2011), earning Excellence Awards at the KBS Drama Awards. She solidified her rom-com queen status with What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018) and Her Private Life (2019). Her recent lead in 'Marry My Husband' (2024) reaffirmed her popularity.

15. Han So-hee

Han So-hee attends the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner at the Place de la Castre in Cannes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 18 November 1994

18 November 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of July 2025)

30 years old (as of July 2025) Years active: 2017–present

Han So-hee rose to fame with The World of the Married (2020), earning Rookie of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards and a Baeksang nomination. She expanded her range in My Name (2021), a Netflix action drama that earned her Best Actress nominations. Her roles in Nevertheless (2021) and Gyeongseong Creature (2023–2024) showcase her versatility.

16. Kim Tae-ri

Kim Tae-ri arrives at the 2024 SEOULCon APAN Star Awards at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 24 April 1990

24 April 1990 Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)

35 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2014–present

Kim Tae-ri made a powerful film debut in The Handmaiden (2016), earning Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon and Asian Film Awards. She transitioned to TV with Mr. Sunshine (2018) and gained further acclaim in Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022). Her lead in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (2024) earned her a second Baeksang win in 2025.

17. Moon Ga-young

Moon Ga-young attends tvN TV series 'Law and the City' press conference at The Link Seoul in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 10 July 1996

10 July 1996 Age: 29 years old (as of 2025)

29 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2006–present

Moon Ga-young began acting in 2006 and rose to fame with True Beauty (2020–2021). She earned the Excellence Award at the MBC Drama Awards for Tempted (2018) and Best Couple for Find Me in Your Memory (2020). Her recent lead in The Interest of Love (2022–2023) showcased her maturity and range.

18. Jo Bo-ah

Jo Bo-ah attends the Netflix series "Dear Hongrang" press conference at the Ramada Seoul Sindorim Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 22 August 1991

22 August 1991 Age: 33 years old (as of July 2025)

33 years old (as of July 2025) Years active: 2011–present

Jo Bo-ah gained recognition with Shut Up Flower Boy Band (2012) and Innocent Thing (2014). She won Best New Actress at the MBC Drama Awards for Monster (2016) and the Excellence Award for Goodbye to Goodbye (2018). Her role in the chick-flick film Destined With You (2023) cemented her status as a leading rom-com drama star.

19. Nam Ji-hyun

South Korean actress Nam Ji-Hyun attends the photocall for the 1st Korea Grand Music Awards - Day Two at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 17 September 1995

17 September 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of July 2025)

29 years old (as of July 2025) Years active: 2004–present

Nam Ji-hyun began as a child actress in Say You Love Me (2004) and transitioned to lead roles with Shopping King Louie (2016) and Suspicious Partner (2017). She won Best Actress at the MBC Drama Awards for 365: Repeat the Year (2020) and SBS Drama Awards for Good Partner (2024).

20. Park Gyuyoung

Actress Park Gyu-Young poses for a photocall for "SATUR" Archive Myeongdong house opening in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 27 July 1993

27 July 1993 Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)

32 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2016–present

Park Gyuyoung debuted in 2016 and gained attention with It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) and Sweet Home (2020–2023). She won Best New Actress and Best Couple at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards for Dali and Cocky Prince. Her recent leads in Celebrity (2023) and A Good Day to Be a Dog (2023) earned her the Excellence Award at the MBC Drama Awards.

21. Shin Hye-sun

South Korean actress Shin Hye-sun attends the opening ceremony of Palazzo Versace Macau in Macao, China. Photo: VCG (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 31 August 1989

31 August 1989 Age: 35 years old (as of July 2025)

35 years old (as of July 2025) Years active: 2012–present

Shin Hye-sun debuted in School 2013 (2012–2013) and rose to prominence with My Golden Life (2017–2018). She won Best Actress nominations at the Baeksang Arts Awards for Mr. Queen (2020–2021). Her recent leads in See You in My 19th Life (2023) and Welcome to Samdal-ri (2023–2024) solidified her reputation for versatility and depth.

22. Kim Hye-soo

South Korean actress Kim Hye-Soo, aka Kim Hae-Soo, attends the press conference for Disney+ "Unmasked" in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 5 September 1970

5 September 1970 Age: 54 years old (as of July 2025)

54 years old (as of July 2025) Years active: 1986–present

Kim Hye-soo began her career in Ggambo (1986) and became the youngest winner of the Blue Dragon Best Actress Award for First Love (1993). She won Best Actress at the Baeksang, Grand Bell, and Blue Dragon Awards for Tazza: The High Rollers (2006) and Signal (2016). Her role in Under the Queen's Umbrella (2022) earned her further acclaim and nominations.

23. Lee Young-ae

Lee Young-ae attends the Gucci store reopening event at Hyundai Department Store Apgujeong Main Branch in Kangnam-gu in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 31 January 1971

31 January 1971 Age: 54 years old (as of 2025)

54 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 1990–present

Lee Young-ae gained global fame with Dae Jang Geum (2003–2004), which earned her the Daesang at the MBC Drama Awards. Her performance in Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (2005) won Best Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Festival. After a hiatus, she returned with Saimdang, Memoir of Colours (2017) and Maestra: Strings of Truth (2023–2024).

24. Choi Ji-woo

Choi Ji-woo attends the Etro boutique opening event at Lotte Department Store Avenuel in Songpa-gu in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: KCNA (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 11 June 1975

11 June 1975 Age: 50 years old (as of 2025)

50 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 1994–present

Choi Ji-woo became a household name with Winter Sonata (2002). She won the Top Excellence Award at the KBS Drama Awards for Stairway to Heaven (2003). Her later works, Temptation (2014) and Twenty Again (2015), earned her critical praise. With over 30 acting credits, she remains one of the most famous Korean actresses.

25. Kim So-hyun

Actress Kim So-Hyun is seen at PIAGET 'Sixtie' launch photocall event at FEZH in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Born: 4 June 1999

4 June 1999 Age: 26 years old (as of 2025)

26 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2006–present

Kim So-hyun began acting at seven and rose to fame with Moon Embracing the Sun (2012). She earned major awards for River Where the Moon Rises (2021), including a KBS Daesang. Her lead in My Lovely Liar (2023) reaffirmed her emotional range. With multiple awards, she's among the most decorated Korean actresses in their 20s.

Who is the most popular K-drama actress?

Kim Ji-won is one of the most popular actresses in Korea. Her standout performances in Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, and Queen of Tears have earned her widespread acclaim and a devoted fan base.

Who is the queen of K-dramas?

While there's no universally recognised "queen of K-dramas," Song Hye-kyo, Jun Ji-hyun, and Son Ye-jin are often named for their iconic roles and industry influence. Other highly regarded actresses include Kim Hye-ja, Kim Hee-ae, IU, and Kim So-hyun, who also enjoy widespread acclaim.

Who is the most paid K-drama actress?

As of 2025, Jun Ji-hyun holds the title of the highest-paid K-drama actress, reportedly earning up to ₩200 million (approximately $170,000) per episode for her role in Jirisan.

Which Korean actress has appeared in an American drama?

Several Korean American actresses have made notable appearances in popular American . Notable names include:

Sandra Oh – Grey's Anatomy (2005–2014)

(2005–2014) Arden Cho – Teen Wolf (2014–2016)

(2014–2016) Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (2020–present)

(2020–present) Jamie Chung – Dexter: New Blood (2021)

Korean actresses have played a pivotal role in elevating K-dramas to global acclaim, captivating audiences with their talent, charm, and emotional range. From legendary icons like Song Hye-kyo and Jun Ji-hyun to rising stars such as Han So-hee and Kim Tae-ri, each brings a distinct flavour to the screen.

Yen.com.gh also published a list of the world's most popular K-pop girl groups. These groups include global sensations like BLACKPINK, TWICE, ITZY, and NewJeans.

K-pop girl groups continue to dazzle fans with their fierce performances, bold concepts, and genre-blending music. Each group brings its charisma and creativity to the spotlight, shaping global trends and redefining modern pop culture.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh