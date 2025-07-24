25 most famous K-drama and Korean actresses everyone should know
The most famous K-drama and Korean actresses include Song Hye-kyo, Jun Ji-hyun, and Kim Ji-won. The actresses have won global recognition for their iconic roles, emotional depth, and lasting impact. These stars continue to lead the Hallyu wave, captivating viewers with talent and timeless appeal.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Most famous K-drama and Korean actresses
- 1. Kim Ji-won
- 2. IU (Lee Ji-eun)
- 3. Jung So-min
- 4. Kim Yoo-jung
- 5. Park Bo-young
- 6. Song Hye-kyo
- 7. Son Ye-jin
- 8. Jun Ji-hyun
- 9. Kim Go-eun
- 10. Park Shin-hye
- 11. Seo Ye-ji
- 12. Bae Suzy
- 13. Lee Sung-kyung
- 14. Park Min-young
- 15. Han So-hee
- 16. Kim Tae-ri
- 17. Moon Ga-young
- 18. Jo Bo-ah
- 19. Nam Ji-hyun
- 20. Park Gyuyoung
- 21. Shin Hye-sun
- 22. Kim Hye-soo
- 23. Lee Young-ae
- 24. Choi Ji-woo
- 25. Kim So-hyun
- Who is the most popular K-drama actress?
- Who is the queen of K-dramas?
- Who is the most paid K-drama actress?
- Which Korean actress has appeared in an American drama?
Key takeaways
- Jun Ji-hyun is the highest-paid K-drama actress as of 2025, reportedly earning ₩200 million per episode for her lead role in Jirisan.
- The list of top K-drama actresses includes stars like Kim Hye-soo and rising stars like Han So-hee and Kim Tae-ri.
- Korean actresses have helped globalise K-dramas, captivating international audiences with emotionally rich characters and genre-defining portrayals.
Most famous K-drama and Korean actresses
When compiling the list of the most famous K-drama and Korean actresses, we considered performance impact, cultural influence, and sustained popularity across decades. We sourced some of our data from Ranker and similar sites. The list is in no particular order may be inconclusive.
|Actress
|Notable dramas
|Kim Ji-won
|Fight for My Way (2017)
|IU (Lee Ji-eun)
|Hotel Del Luna (2019)
|Jung So-min
|My Father is Strange (2017)
|Kim Yoo-jung
|Love in the Moonlight (2016)
|Park Bo-young
|Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (2017)
|Song Hye-kyo
|Descendants of the Sun (2016)
|Son Ye-jin
|Crash Landing on You (2019–2020)
|Jun Ji-hyun
|Legend of the Blue Sea (2016–2017)
|Kim Go-eun
|Goblin (2016–2017)
|Park Shin-hye
|Pinocchio (2014–2015)
|Seo Ye-ji
|It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)
|Bae Suzy
|Start-Up (2020)
|Lee Sung-kyung
|Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016–2017)
|Park Min-young
|What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)
|Han So-hee
|Nevertheless (2021)
|Kim Tae-ri
|Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
|Moon Ga-young
|Link: Eat, Love, Kill (2022)
|Jo Bo-ah
|Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)
|Nam Ji-hyun
|100 Days My Prince (2018)
|Park Gyuyoung
|Celebrity (2023)
|Shin Hye-sun
|Mr. Queen (2020–2021)
|Kim Hye-soo
|Juvenile Justice (2022)
|Lee Young-ae
|Inspector Koo (2021)
|Choi Ji-woo
|Stairway to Heaven (2003–2004)
|Kim So-hyun
|River Where the Moon Rises (2021)
1. Kim Ji-won
- Born: 19 October 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of July 2025)
- Years active: 2010–present
Kim Ji-won gained recognition with The Heirs (2013), then rose to stardom in Descendants of the Sun (2016) and Fight for My Way (2017). Her lead roles in My Liberation Notes (2022) and Queen of Tears (2024) solidified her status among the top K-drama actresses.
2. IU (Lee Ji-eun)
- Born: 16 May 1993
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2008–present
IU (Lee Ji-eun) transitioned from music to acting with Dream High (2011), then earned critical praise for My Mister (2018) and Hotel del Luna (2019). She won Best Actress at the 2025 Blue Dragon Series Awards for When Life Gives You Tangerines. IU has over 140 awards across music and acting, including Baeksang and Blue Dragon honours.
3. Jung So-min
- Born: 16 March 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2010–present
Jung So-min debuted in Bad Guy (2010) and quickly landed her breakout lead in Playful Kiss (2010). She expanded her range with Because This Is My First Life (2017), The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018), and Alchemy of Souls (2022). Her recent role in Love Next Door (2024) highlights her continued relevance.
4. Kim Yoo-jung
- Born: 22 September 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of July 2025)
- Years active: 2003–present
Kim Yoo-jung began her career as a child star in 2003 and rose to fame with Moon Embracing the Sun (2012). She then moved into leading roles with Love in the Moonlight (2016) and Lovers of the Red Sky (2021). Kim also appeared in Backstreet Rookie (2020), 20th Century Girl (2022), and My Demon (2023).
5. Park Bo-young
- Born: 12 February 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2006–present
Park Bo-young rose to fame with Scandal Makers (2008), winning Best New Actress at the Grand Bell and Blue Dragon Awards. She earned the Excellence Award at the APAN Star Awards for Oh My Ghost (2015) and Best Actress for Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017). Her recent dual role in Our Unwritten Seoul (2025) drew critical acclaim and global attention.
6. Song Hye-kyo
- Born: 22 November 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of July 2025)
- Years active: 1996–present
Song Hye-kyo rose to fame with Autumn in My Heart (2000) and Full House (2004), helping launch the Korean Wave. Her global popularity soared with Descendants of the Sun (2016), earning her the Grand Prize at the KBS Drama Awards. She won Best Actress at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards for The Glory (2022–2023).
7. Son Ye-jin
- Born: 11 January 1982
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2000–present
Son Ye-jin gained early acclaim with The Classic (2003) and A Moment to Remember (2004). She won Best Actress at the Grand Bell Awards for The Pirates (2014) and The Last Princess (2016). Her role in Crash Landing on You (2019–2020) reignited her global fame and earned her the Popularity Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards.
8. Jun Ji-hyun
- Born: 30 October 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of July 2025)
- Years active: 1997–present
Jun Ji-hyun became a pan-Asian sensation with My Sassy Girl (2001), winning Best Actress at the Grand Bell Awards. She dominated both film and TV with Assassination (2015) and My Love from the Star (2013–2014), earning the Baeksang Grand Prize for Television. Her role in Jirisan (2021) reportedly earned her ₩200 million per episode.
9. Kim Go-eun
- Born: 2 July 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2012–present
Kim Go-eun made a powerful debut in A Muse (2012), winning Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon and Grand Bell Awards. She gained mainstream popularity with Goblin (2016–2017) and Yumi's Cells (2021–2022), praised for her emotional depth. Her performance in Exhuma (2024) earned her Best Actress at both the Baeksang and Blue Dragon Awards.
10. Park Shin-hye
- Born: 18 February 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2003–present
Park Shin-hye began her acting career as a child actress in Stairway to Heaven (2003) and rose to stardom with You're Beautiful (2009) and The Heirs (2013). She won Most Popular Actress at the Baeksang Arts Awards for Cyrano Agency (2010) and The Royal Tailor (2014). Her lead role in Doctors (2016) earned her the Top Excellence Award.
11. Seo Ye-ji
- Born: 6 April 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2013–present
Seo Ye-ji gained prominence with Save Me (2017) and Lawless Lawyer (2018). Her breakout role came in It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), and she also starred in Eve (2022). With multiple nominations from Baeksang and Asia Artist Awards, she's one of the top Korean actresses recognised for her bold, intense performances.
12. Bae Suzy
- Born: 10 October 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of July 2025)
- Years active: 2010–present
Bae Suzy debuted in Dream High (2011) and won Best New Actress at the Baeksang Arts Awards for Architecture 101 (2012). She's since led hit dramas like While You Were Sleeping (2017), Start-Up (2020), and Anna (2022). Suzy is one of the most decorated Korean actresses with 25 awards across music, film, and television.
13. Lee Sung-kyung
- Born: 10 August 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of July 2025)
- Years active: 2008–present
Lee Sung-kyung transitioned from modelling to acting with It's Okay, That's Love (2014), then rose to fame in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016). She won Top Excellence at the SBS Drama Awards for Dr. Romantic 3 (2023). Her roles in About Time (2018) and Shooting Stars (2022) highlight her emotional range and comedic timing.
14. Park Min-young
- Born: 4 March 1986
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2006–present
Park Min-young became a household name with Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and City Hunter (2011), earning Excellence Awards at the KBS Drama Awards. She solidified her rom-com queen status with What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018) and Her Private Life (2019). Her recent lead in 'Marry My Husband' (2024) reaffirmed her popularity.
15. Han So-hee
- Born: 18 November 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of July 2025)
- Years active: 2017–present
Han So-hee rose to fame with The World of the Married (2020), earning Rookie of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards and a Baeksang nomination. She expanded her range in My Name (2021), a Netflix action drama that earned her Best Actress nominations. Her roles in Nevertheless (2021) and Gyeongseong Creature (2023–2024) showcase her versatility.
16. Kim Tae-ri
- Born: 24 April 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2014–present
Kim Tae-ri made a powerful film debut in The Handmaiden (2016), earning Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon and Asian Film Awards. She transitioned to TV with Mr. Sunshine (2018) and gained further acclaim in Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022). Her lead in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (2024) earned her a second Baeksang win in 2025.
17. Moon Ga-young
- Born: 10 July 1996
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2006–present
Moon Ga-young began acting in 2006 and rose to fame with True Beauty (2020–2021). She earned the Excellence Award at the MBC Drama Awards for Tempted (2018) and Best Couple for Find Me in Your Memory (2020). Her recent lead in The Interest of Love (2022–2023) showcased her maturity and range.
18. Jo Bo-ah
- Born: 22 August 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of July 2025)
- Years active: 2011–present
Jo Bo-ah gained recognition with Shut Up Flower Boy Band (2012) and Innocent Thing (2014). She won Best New Actress at the MBC Drama Awards for Monster (2016) and the Excellence Award for Goodbye to Goodbye (2018). Her role in the chick-flick film Destined With You (2023) cemented her status as a leading rom-com drama star.
19. Nam Ji-hyun
- Born: 17 September 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of July 2025)
- Years active: 2004–present
Nam Ji-hyun began as a child actress in Say You Love Me (2004) and transitioned to lead roles with Shopping King Louie (2016) and Suspicious Partner (2017). She won Best Actress at the MBC Drama Awards for 365: Repeat the Year (2020) and SBS Drama Awards for Good Partner (2024).
20. Park Gyuyoung
- Born: 27 July 1993
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2016–present
Park Gyuyoung debuted in 2016 and gained attention with It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) and Sweet Home (2020–2023). She won Best New Actress and Best Couple at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards for Dali and Cocky Prince. Her recent leads in Celebrity (2023) and A Good Day to Be a Dog (2023) earned her the Excellence Award at the MBC Drama Awards.
21. Shin Hye-sun
- Born: 31 August 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of July 2025)
- Years active: 2012–present
Shin Hye-sun debuted in School 2013 (2012–2013) and rose to prominence with My Golden Life (2017–2018). She won Best Actress nominations at the Baeksang Arts Awards for Mr. Queen (2020–2021). Her recent leads in See You in My 19th Life (2023) and Welcome to Samdal-ri (2023–2024) solidified her reputation for versatility and depth.
22. Kim Hye-soo
- Born: 5 September 1970
- Age: 54 years old (as of July 2025)
- Years active: 1986–present
Kim Hye-soo began her career in Ggambo (1986) and became the youngest winner of the Blue Dragon Best Actress Award for First Love (1993). She won Best Actress at the Baeksang, Grand Bell, and Blue Dragon Awards for Tazza: The High Rollers (2006) and Signal (2016). Her role in Under the Queen's Umbrella (2022) earned her further acclaim and nominations.
23. Lee Young-ae
- Born: 31 January 1971
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 1990–present
Lee Young-ae gained global fame with Dae Jang Geum (2003–2004), which earned her the Daesang at the MBC Drama Awards. Her performance in Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (2005) won Best Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Festival. After a hiatus, she returned with Saimdang, Memoir of Colours (2017) and Maestra: Strings of Truth (2023–2024).
24. Choi Ji-woo
- Born: 11 June 1975
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 1994–present
Choi Ji-woo became a household name with Winter Sonata (2002). She won the Top Excellence Award at the KBS Drama Awards for Stairway to Heaven (2003). Her later works, Temptation (2014) and Twenty Again (2015), earned her critical praise. With over 30 acting credits, she remains one of the most famous Korean actresses.
25. Kim So-hyun
- Born: 4 June 1999
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2025)
- Years active: 2006–present
Kim So-hyun began acting at seven and rose to fame with Moon Embracing the Sun (2012). She earned major awards for River Where the Moon Rises (2021), including a KBS Daesang. Her lead in My Lovely Liar (2023) reaffirmed her emotional range. With multiple awards, she's among the most decorated Korean actresses in their 20s.
Who is the most popular K-drama actress?
Kim Ji-won is one of the most popular actresses in Korea. Her standout performances in Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, and Queen of Tears have earned her widespread acclaim and a devoted fan base.
Who is the queen of K-dramas?
While there's no universally recognised "queen of K-dramas," Song Hye-kyo, Jun Ji-hyun, and Son Ye-jin are often named for their iconic roles and industry influence. Other highly regarded actresses include Kim Hye-ja, Kim Hee-ae, IU, and Kim So-hyun, who also enjoy widespread acclaim.
Who is the most paid K-drama actress?
As of 2025, Jun Ji-hyun holds the title of the highest-paid K-drama actress, reportedly earning up to ₩200 million (approximately $170,000) per episode for her role in Jirisan.
Which Korean actress has appeared in an American drama?
Several Korean American actresses have made notable appearances in popular American drama series. Notable names include:
- Sandra Oh – Grey's Anatomy (2005–2014)
- Arden Cho – Teen Wolf (2014–2016)
- Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (2020–present)
- Jamie Chung – Dexter: New Blood (2021)
Korean actresses have played a pivotal role in elevating K-dramas to global acclaim, captivating audiences with their talent, charm, and emotional range. From legendary icons like Song Hye-kyo and Jun Ji-hyun to rising stars such as Han So-hee and Kim Tae-ri, each brings a distinct flavour to the screen.
Yen.com.gh also published a list of the world's most popular K-pop girl groups. These groups include global sensations like BLACKPINK, TWICE, ITZY, and NewJeans.
K-pop girl groups continue to dazzle fans with their fierce performances, bold concepts, and genre-blending music. Each group brings its charisma and creativity to the spotlight, shaping global trends and redefining modern pop culture.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Chris Ndetei (Lifestyle writer) Christopher Ndetei is a reporter writer who joined the Yen team in May 2021. He graduated from the Machakos Technical College in 2009 with a diploma in ICT. Chris has over three years of experience in content creation and more than ten working in the hospitality industry. He covers lifestyle/entertainment, focusing on biographies, life hacks, gaming and guides. In 2023, Christopher finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach him at chrisndetei@gmail.com