Evangelist Nana Agradaa shared a video making spiritual claims following reports of pastor Sofo Appiah Biblical's death

Agradaa said the Spirit of God disclosed her that Appiah Biblical had died at home, linking the event to their bitter feud

The two religious figures have been locked in a legal battle since 2021 over explicit content aired on Agradaa's television station

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Evangelist Nana Agradaa has broken her silence on the reported death of Ghanaian pastor Emmanuel Appiah Fumum, popularly known as Sofo Appiah Biblical, making bold spiritual claims in a video that has circulated widely on social media.

Agradaa makes bold claims after her arch rival Appiah Biblical is reported dead. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

+In the video, Agradaa said she received a divine revelation confirming the pastor's passing, stating that the Spirit of God had shown her that he died at home. While she offered condolences, she did not hold back from referencing their years-long conflict.

"The Spirit of God disclosed to me Appiah Biblical is dead in his home. May his soul rest in perfect peace, but the wicked has no peace," she said.

Agradaa went further, calling on those she accused of wronging her to come forward and make confessions, insisting she had spiritually dealt with certain individuals and that Appiah Biblical was among them.

She also issued a warning that anyone who insulted or mistreated her would face divine consequences.

Agradaa invokes Biblical plague in striking claim

Among the more dramatic elements of her message, Agradaa drew a parallel between Appiah Biblical's reported death and the biblical account of the killing of Egypt's firstborns. She claimed the same angel behind that Old Testament event had visited his home and carried out what she described as God's will.

Her remarks came after she had previously, following the conclusion of their court case, cursed Appiah Biblical, declaring that he would never recover from illness and would die in pain.

Agradaa and Biblical's GH¢10,000 Dispute

The conflict between the two stretches back to 2021, when explicit images and videos of Appiah Biblical were broadcast on Agradaa's television station, Thunder TV, now rebranded as Today TV, amid a disagreement involving GH¢10,000.

The pastor took legal action, and Agradaa, along with two others, faced charges under Ghana's Cybersecurity Act for the alleged non-consensual sharing of the material.

The case reached its conclusion in December 2025, when Agradaa entered into a plea bargain arrangement. On 16 December 2025, the Accra High Court fined her GH¢12,000 and directed her to pay GH¢50,000 in compensation to Appiah Biblical.

The news of the pastor's reported death has reignited public interest in the dispute, with Agradaa's latest video drawing significant attention online.

Appiah Biblical drops allegations against Agradaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Prophet Appiah Biblical’s allegations that EOCO questioned Agradaa over a reported GH₵7 million transfer to her general manager, claims that prompted mixed reactions online.

Agradaa was serving a 15-year prison sentence, while her separate legal case with Appiah Biblical recently ended with a GH₵12,000 fine and an order to pay him GH₵50,000 in compensation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh