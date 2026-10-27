Veteran Nollywood actor Odurukwe Ken has gone public with a plea for financial support after being diagnosed with cataracts

Only Lizzy Gold and Destiny Etiko have stepped forward from the industry, each donating N100,000 (approximately GH₵869.48) towards his treatment

Fans are calling on Nollywood and the wider public to rally behind the actor, urging him to share his account details

Veteran Nollywood actor Odurukwe Ken has appealed to the public and his colleagues in the film industry for urgent financial assistance after revealing he is battling cataracts but cannot afford the cost of treatment or hospital care.

Veteran Nollywood actor Odurukwe Ken begs the public for help as his Cataract condition worsens. Photo source: Ken Odurukwe, Flying Angel TV

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by Nigerian blogger Flying Angel TV on Instagram, Odurukwe Ken spoke candidly about his condition, expressing gratitude to those who have shown up for him while making clear that support has been limited.

The actor confirmed that only two of his colleagues have contributed towards his medical bills so far: actresses Lizzy Gold and Destiny Etiko, each of whom donated N100,000 (approximately GH₵869.48) to help cover his expenses.

Odurukwe Ken's health plea

The veteran Nollywood actor's appeal has struck a chord online, with many Nigerians moved by the sight of a seasoned entertainer struggling without adequate support from an industry he has dedicated years to.

Several commenters called on Nollywood stakeholders and the general public to step in, with some specifically asking for his bank account details so they could send contributions directly.

The Instagram video of veteran Nollywood actor Odurukwe Ken appealing for support is below:

Reactions to Odurukwe Ken's Cataract struggle

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media following the video's release below:

@justanulika wrote:

"Thank you, Lizzy and Destiny. May God heal you divinely. Amen." 🙏

@gloriaohiri said:

"Please drop an account. Let some of us with good hearts support him. It is not really easy. No matter how little, let's support him."

@ozodichukwunaka commented:

"The industry is supposed to have each other's back, honestly. Most of them, especially the men, are suffering so much without care. Very sad 😢."

@diamond_rupees222 added:

"There is something I discovered in Nollywood. Only the ladies and women dey make am, but the men are suffering nawaoo. God help them at least. The Nollywood people should take care of his hospital bill."

Osofo Moses battles serious health challenges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Ghanaian actor Osofo Moses, who has opened up about a serious health battle and appealed for financial support as treatment costs continue to mount.

He feared he could be confined to a wheelchair after struggling to sit, stand and sleep, despite spending thousands of Ghana cedis seeking treatment.

A doctor’s home visit eventually brought some relief, but his care is ongoing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh