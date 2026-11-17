A prophet from Glorious Empire Ministries International shared a prophecy about Hajia4Real on his Instagram Story on Monday, November 16, 2026

Prophet Joshua claimed he saw the Ghanaian socialite in three consecutive visions and described something unusual in all of them

The prophecy surfaced after Joana Quaye made several allegations linking Hajia4Real to her former husband RNAQ during a TV interview

Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4Real, known privately as Mona Faiz Montrage, has found herself at the centre of a religious warning after a prophet publicly claimed to have received visions about her.

Prophet warns Hajia4Real to pray after Joana Quaye drags her into her marital aaga with RNAQ. Image credit: Hajia4Real, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Prophet Joshua of Glorious Empire Ministries International shared the prophecy on his Instagram Story on Monday, November 16, 2026, calling on the socialite to take her spiritual life seriously.

The prophet said three separate visions all showed a consistent and troubling image of the musician. In each revelation, Hajia4Real appeared unclean, with the people around her seemingly withdrawing their attention and care.

He wrote:

"Mona4real, she should pray seriously. I have seen her in three consecutive revelations and something unusual stood out in all of them: She appeared unclean, while everyone around her seemed to be pushing her away as though she no longer mattered. I wish her protection."

The Instagram post by Prophet Joshua about Hajia4Real is below.

Joana Quaye's allegations against Hajia4Real

The prophecy arrives against the backdrop of a very public marital dispute involving businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, known as RNAQ, and his former wife, Joana Quaye.

During an appearance on Sally Mann's show 'The Bite', Joana made a series of claims that repeatedly brought Hajia4Real's name into the controversy.

She alleged that she was the one who introduced the socialite to RNAQ through a photograph in 2019, and that what began as a professional arrangement, with Hajia4Real serving as a brand ambassador, eventually grew into something far more personal.

Joana also alleged that a mansion in Trasacco and a Range Rover Velar, assets she expected to come to her, were instead directed towards Hajia4Real.

Hajia4Real chooses silence over a response

The allegations have kept Hajia4Real's name trending across Ghanaian social media.

Rather than issue a direct reply to the claims being made against her, the socialite opted for a cryptic Instagram post in which she indicated that preserving her peace mattered more than addressing every public accusation.

Prophet Joshua's statement has since added fresh fuel to the ongoing conversation, though it is worth noting that his remarks represent a personal religious declaration and carry no factual weight regarding what may or may not occur in Hajia4Real's life.

Joana Quaye claims about judge in divorce case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Joana Quaye’s claims regarding Justice Kofi Dorgu’s conduct while delivering the ruling in her divorce case against Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

Joana said the judge struggled to read the judgment, prompting her to question how it had been prepared. She had sought GH¢50 million but was awarded GH¢300,000.

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Source: YEN.com.gh