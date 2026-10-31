Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4Reall has shown off a new mansion in videos shared by popular blogger GhHyper, who described it as her second mansion

The videos show a plush living room with marble floors and a curved white sofa, while the modern house glows with bright lights at night

An orange Lamborghini and a black Porsche were parked outside the mansion, and many excited fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for her

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Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4Reall has shown off a new mansion in videos that have got many talking.

Hajia4Reall shows off her second mansion and luxury cars in videos that get fans talking. Photo source: GhHyper/Instagram, Hajia4Reall/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Blogger GhHyper shared the videos on Instagram, describing the property as “Mansion Number 2 For The Queen.”

Hajia4Reall, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, previously showed off a fully furnished mansion in Tamale in June 2025.

The new videos have since gained over 9,800 likes and more than 170 comments. Many fans congratulated the socialite on her latest property. Others were impressed by the luxury cars parked outside the house.

Hajia4Reall’s luxury cars at new mansion

A video showed the exterior of the modern white house at night. Bright strip lights ran along the walls, while potted plants lined the glass balconies.

An orange Lamborghini Urus and a black Porsche were parked in the compound. Hajia4Reall, wearing sunglasses, posed beside the orange Lamborghini and blew a kiss at the camera.

One fan identified the black car as a Porsche Panamera.

The Instagram video from GhHyper, in which Hajia4Reall poses with her luxury cars outside the mansion, is below.

Inside Hajia4Reall’s plush new mansion

In another video, Hajia4Reall posed in the living room of the mansion. The space features high ceilings, marble floors and a large curved white sofa.

A big TV is mounted on a feature wall, with lit shelves holding decorative items on one side. Elegant pendant lights hang from the ceiling, while dining chairs sit close by.

She wore a brown zip-up top and matching trousers with a striped waistband, paired with a blonde bob.

The Instagram video of GhHyper, in which Hajia4Reall shows off the interior of her new mansion, is below.

Fans congratulate Hajia4Reall on new mansion

Social media users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

ms.deborah_xx said:

“It’s well with my soul. Congratulations.”

ghliltycoon said:

“Congratulations.”

spiizy_lamar.__ said:

“Big Mona.”

stephen225.80 said:

“Porsche Panamera.”

callaspade said:

“Hard work.”

d_duke01 said:

“Congratulations.”

Hajia4Reall flaunts her Tamale mansion

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Hajia4Reall had shown off a fully furnished mansion in Tamale in June 2025.

The socialite was reported to be relocating from Accra to her hometown in the Northern Region. GhHyper shared videos of the new home, which showed its many rooms and high-end appliances.

Hajia4Reall was seen dancing inside the house during the tour. Musician Fancy Gadam also visited her at the new home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh