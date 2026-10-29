Akuapem Poloo called out Nana Aba Anamoah on Thursday, October 29, 2026, over comments about motherhood that sparked public debate

The actress questioned what message Nana Aba's remarks about regretting childbirth could send to young people and to her own child

Akuapem Poloo warned that Nana Aba's child could grow distant after hearing such statements from their mother

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Ghanaian actress and social media personality Akuapem Poloo has publicly taken media figure Nana Aba Anamoah to task over remarks about motherhood that have stirred debate online.

Akuapem Poloo blasts Nana Aba Anamoah over controversial childbirth remark. Image credit: Akuapem Poloo, Nana Aba Anamoah

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on Thursday, October 29, 2026, Akuapem Poloo voiced her displeasure after Nana Aba stated that she would not have had a child if she had known what she knows now.

The actress was visibly unsettled by the comments, directing her criticism at the wider issue of what public figures communicate to younger generations.

"What at all are these ladies teaching the youth? What are they putting in the minds of the youth? What will make a mother go and sit on the radio to say that if she knew what she knows today, she would not give birth to her child?" she asked.

Akuapem Poloo's concern for Nana Aba's child

Beyond the public messaging, Akuapem Poloo zeroed in on the potential emotional toll such words could have on Nana Aba's child directly.

She questioned whether Nana Aba had paused to consider how the child might react upon hearing or reading those sentiments.

"How will the child feel? You didn't think about all this. You regret having the child," she said.

The actress acknowledged that personal regrets about parenthood are not uncommon, but argued that airing them publicly crosses a line.

She stressed that parents carry a responsibility to weigh the emotional consequences of their words before speaking, particularly when they occupy platforms that reach many people.

"When God takes the child from you, you will be the same person to come and cry. What is all this? Even if you regret, must you come out to say it?" Akuapem Poloo added.

Akuapem Poloo's warning to Nana Aba Anamoah

Akuapem Poloo closed her remarks with a pointed warning, suggesting the relationship between Nana Aba and her child could suffer in the long run because of the public statement.

"When he abandons you in the future, don't come and complain," she said.

Nana Aba Anamoah's original comments have ignited a broader conversation around motherhood, parenting, and whether public figures should speak openly about personal experiences with having children.

While some have criticised her remarks, others have argued that candid discussions about the realities of parenthood can be valuable.

Akuapem Poloo's response has brought an additional layer to the debate, raising questions about how the children of public figures are affected when their parents speak frankly about such matters.

The Instagram video of Akuapem Poloo is below.

Nana Aba slams negligence over Adobea's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Aba Anamoah’s criticism of the adults featured in a viral video involving a young Ghanaian content creator. Her comments added to public calls for greater protection and supervision of young influencers.

The clip drew widespread concern after showing the child with a branded bottled drink during a nighttime outing. Online reactions focused on why adults nearby appeared to film the moment rather than intervene.

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Source: YEN.com.gh