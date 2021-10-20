Gospel musician Joe Mettle's wife, Selassie, has given birth to their first child

Mettle and Selassie announced the birth of their child in separate posts on social media

Mettle and his wife shared baby bump photos of her

Gospel singer Joe Mettle and his wife, Selassie Dzisa, have welcomed their first child.

The couple announced the birth of their child with posts on social media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Selassie first shared a photo showing herself with a baby bump photo. The photo had Selassie in a long dress holding her baby bump with her side to the camera.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram page, shared a word of motivation for other women searching for the fruit of the womb to have faith in God.

Check out the photo of Selassie below:

Joe Mettle also shared a photo of Selassie on Instagram while he praised her.

"I just want to take this time to express how grateful I am to God for the life of this amazing woman in my life @serlcy_d. I love you so much babe and thank God for you.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he said.

Reactions

Following the announcement of their childbirth, social media users have been congratulating the two.

Below are some of the reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh:

iamamamcbrown said:

"Bro congratulations #Brimm."

iamqwinadepa said:

"Congratulations @joemettle and @serlcy_d Super excited."

claudialumor said:

"Congratulations brother ❤️❤️."

obengking said:

"Daddy abɔ atumKadididi sɛtɛ."

listen2lynda said:

."Awwwwww I mean so beautiful! Congratulations ."

Joe Mettle's wedding

The birth of Mettle and Selassie's first child comes a little over a year after the two became husband and wife.

The two got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony which was held in August 2020.

At the time of the wedding, there were rumours that Selassie was pregnant but it turned out to be false.

Source: Yen News