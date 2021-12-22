A young Ghanaian lady known as Queen Silla has wowed social media users after dropping a stunning video online

The video shows Queen Silla, a senior high school student, giving off some dance moves to one of Mr Drew's songs

Silla's video has stirred loads of comments with some people comparing her to Hajia Bintu because of her stature

A young Ghanaian senior high school (SHS) girl who is known as Queen Silla is taking social media on a good ride.

Queen Silla, a student of Wesley Girls' Senior High School in Kumasi, has been mesmerising her followers on social media with dance videos.

In one of her latest videos on Silla is seen rocking a leopard print bodycon which looked so good on her.

SHS girl Queen Silla makes waves with her shape Photo source: @queen_silla8

Source: Instagram

The young lady was dancing and making gestures to Mr Drew's Pains song. With her tight dress, Silla twisted and turned around to show her well-endowed stature.

Watch below for the video as shared on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Hajia Bintu comparisons

With her shapely figure, Queen Silla has caught a lot of attention with her video. Many people who have seen the video have been likening the young girl to Hajia Bintu.

As it is widely known, Hajia Bintu is one of the social media influencers who has gained a lot of attention because of her shape.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions to Queen Silla's video below.

emokebe said:

"Is even bigger than Hajia Bintu's nyash."

michael.joe3000 said:

"My beautiful wife to be the queen of my heart the Epitome of beauty i love you so much honey catch my kiss."

kwabena_dest said:

"Ooo my gosh wat a sexy back ."

michael said:

"So pretty like an Angel from Heaven baby please i sent you a message please reply okay i want to know you more i like you so much."

