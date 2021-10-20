Jessica Opare Saforo has revealed that she is the one behind the automated voice on MTN

According to her, the talent in doing voice-overs got her to do such a huge project

She was heard in the video proving her claims by repeating the famous lines

Ghanaian media personality, TV/radio broadcaster and entrepreneur, Jessica Opare Saforo has opened up about her job as a voice-over artiste in the country.

While speaking in a video, Jessica Opare Saforo said she was the voice ambassador for MTN and the one responsible for some of the automated messages.

Jessica Opare Saforo. Source: Instagram/jessicaosgh

Source: Instagram

According to her, she is the one who said: "The number you've dialed cannot be reached at the moment. The mobile equipment is either switched off or out of coverage area."

She also noted that she is the one behind, "You have one minute remaining" - the voice mobile phone users on MTN normally hear when they are running out of airtime.

This revelation has left many Ghanaians stunned because they probably held the assertion that the voice might have been recorded by a computer or by a foreigner.

To prove her point, Jessica repeated the famous words of the "MTN lady" who sometimes interrupts calls to inform callers of their credit balance.

Many Ghanaians have taken to a number of social media platforms to react to the video and expressed their surprise over the revelation.

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Reggie Rockstone indicated that he never knew this about Jessica and gave her thumbs up.

