Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has opened up on who the father of her second child, Nana Akua Nhyira, is.

According to her, the longstanding rumour that her daughter was fathered by Dr Kwaku Oteng is not true.

In a video she shared on her Youtube page, Traceydisclosed that Nhyira’s father is also well to do man.

Photo source: @traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

She explained that her man is not someone who does not come on social media.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Giving more information, Tracey added that Nhyira's father has even been going to the Accra Mall with her when he is around.

She revealed that her daughter'ss daddy is the one who has been sponsoring the many family vacations therefore rumors that Dr. Kwaku Oteng is her bankroller should be trashed

"Many people have in one way or the other met the man before but they are not aware that he is the one," she added.

Source: Yen.com.gh