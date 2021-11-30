Journalist Albert Attacks Gary Al-Smith after 'Repenting' over Nana Aba's Clash

Albert Journalist has re-directed his demeaning tweet conduct to Gary Al-Smith

Gary Al-Smith was ridiculed for his suit to the 2021 Balloon by Journalist Albert

Albert recently apologised to Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and other victims of his cyberbullying

Controversial Ghanaian blogger, Albert Nat Hyde famed as Journalist Albert after his brouhaha with Nana Aba Anamoah and other staff of Gh One has found himself into a new cyberbullying contention.

Multimedia Ghana's sports journalist, Gary Al-Smith shared pictures of himself in a suit looking entirely dapper from the Ballon D'or ceremony which got Journalist Albert to comment on it in his usual lowering tweets.

The blogger Albert commented saying :

"Opinion: the suit could have been worn better. Not a bad one btw"

Journalist Albert ,Gary Al-Smith, Nana Aba Anamoah. source:instagram/@Gary Al-Smith @Nana Aba Anamoah

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

His comment has generated lots of fury and rage amongst Tweeps with concerns that his tweet is equally as demeaning as what landed him in trouble with Nana Aba and Gh One Staff at the Next TV Star auditions.

He recently was reported to have been made an #Anticyberbulying ambassador after meeting with Bola Ray and Nana Aba.

However, he later pulled out of the deal for personal reasons and stated that he would be on a hiatus from social media to reinvent himself.

In Gabby's response to Albert's tweet, he called out Nana Aba Anamoah and her clique saying :

"Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you your 'reformed' Say No To Cyber-Bullying Ambassador. thenanaaba, Bridget_Otoo Serwaa_Amihere, your boy needs serious help. I wish him well".

Reactions

A Tweep with the handle @_k_wasi also called out Albert suggesting to him to look at his habit of making disparaging tweets a spiritual issue.

"Bro! This be my humble opinion too. You no sure say this your thing e be spiritual? More times e fit be generational curse oo. You e do a biz your family den check if as them young dem no do any bro something wey the person lay bad vibes for demma generations top. Consider this".

Journalist Albert rejects Nana Aba Anamoah and Bola Ray's #Anticyberbullying Campaign On EIB

Albert Nat Hyde, famed as Journalist Albert, has turned down his ambassadorial deal for the #Anticyberbullying campaign with EIB Network days after bagging the offer.

The young journalist secured the ambassadorial gig with EIB Network after meeting with the CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray, and the General manager of Gh One, Nana Aba Anamoah.

This follows a scuffle Journalist Albert had with the staff of Gh One as a result of some demeaning tweets he made on Twitter but has been resolved.

Source: Yen