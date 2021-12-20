Beenie Man and his management arrived in Ghana on Sunday December 19, 2021 ahead of the highly-anticipated event “Bhim Concert”

Stonebwoy took Beenie man on a tour to Ashaiman, where he was born and grown and the reception by its natives was top-notch

This year BHIM Concert promises to be an unforgettable experience as its 5th edition

Top dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known in showbiz as Stonebwoy has taken the Grammy Award-winning artiste from Jamaican, Beenie Man on a tour to his homeland, Ashaiman.

Beenie Man and his entourage touched down in Ghana on Sunday ahead of the grand welcome of the highly-anticipated event “Bhim Concert” scheduled for this festive season.

The two, president of Bhim Nation and Beenie Man were spotted in a video touring the streets of Ashaiman after which he took him to his Bhim Shopearlier today, December 20, 2021.

Stonebwoy and Beenie Man.source:instagram/@stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

It was an exceptionally great welcome with much love and chants as the natives of Ashaiman rushed to the streets to welcome the Jamaican dancehall pro in a video sighted on Instagram, Beenie Man ahead of his #BhimConcert slated for December 21, 2021, at 19:00 GMT.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The anticipation around this year's edition keeps surging after that of last year was cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview Stonebwoy had with Graphic Showbiz, the 'activate' singer expressed that the fifth edition of his #BhimConcert will be an unforgettable experience.

“This year’s concert will be an unforgettable one. A lot has gone into it, it has been five years running of doing this show with this year included."

He also added,

"Last year we could not do it because of COVID so this year we have to do it. That is one of the reasons we themed it “Bhim of Hope”.

Reactions

@nyameba_posh

"Well done Stone"

@amgold44

"Concerts no adooso what shop is that"

@chakhelreigns

"This is beautiful. Beenieman,now you be Ashaiman boy."

@nana_yaa_siriboe

"Oh wow the King of dancehall has landed on his motherland"

Beenie Man: Jamaican Artiste Announces Performing at Bhim Concert In December

Grammy award-winning Jamaican artiste, Anthony Moses Davis, widely known as Beenie man has announced his visit to Ghana for Stonebwoy Bhim Concert this December. This year Bhim Concert will be its 5th edition and will take place at the Grand Arena inside the Accra International Conference on December 21, 2021.

The world-acclaimed dancehall King world Beenie Man confirmed the news in a post he made on Twitter today December 1, 2021, following a post-Stonebwoy made that hinted at his coming.

Source: Yen.com.gh