Serwaa Amihere and her sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, have been spotted in a throwback photo on social media

The photo which was being compared to one of their recent photos shows them as slim ladies

Fans have been sharing mixed reactions over the transformation of the sisters

A throwback photo of GHOne TV presenter Joyce Serwaa Amihere and her younger sister, Maame Gyamfuaa of Oh My Hair fame, has surfaced online.

The old photo shows Serwaa and Maame's days as very young ladies who looked to have just entered adulthood.

In the photo which YEN.com.gh has sighted, Serwaa wore a peach-coloured dress while Maame wore a yellow top over a pair of jeans.

Photo source: @serwaa_amihere, @mamiohmyhair

Source: Instagram

Maame stood with her side turned to the camera while Serwaa, who was in front of her, had her face to the camera.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The pretty sisters were full of smiles as they posed for the picture. A careful look at the photo shows the two ladies were slimmer back in the day.

Sharing the throwback photo, Instagram blogger Sweet Maame Adwoa added a more recent photo of the sisters for followers to appreciate how far they had come and the transformation that has happened.

Check out below for the 'then and now' photos as shared (swipe):

Massive debate over photos

Following the emergence of the photos, many social media users have shared mixed reactions to the sisters' transformation.

While some thought praised God for how far they had come, others insinuated that the two had been enhanced their bodies through doctors. And there were others who felt encouraged.

quansimaaesi3 attributed the transformation to money:

"Money dey talk."

nanaesimintahleogard felt it was a doctor's doing:

"Their doctor is good ankasa."

afiaheavenly said:

"Beautiful from the days. I love her❤️."

oheneee said:

"Indeed the past is not the present ampa!!"

winifreddwomo also wondered:

"But where do dey get de shape from money is sweet ."

Fella Makafui's throwback pops up

In similar news, a throwback photo of Fella Makafui recently surfaced online and caused a stir online.

The photo showed the actress' humble beginnings in her early days to stardom.

Just like Serwaa and Maame's photo, many social media users and fans reacted with surprise after seeing the photo.

Source: Yen.com.gh