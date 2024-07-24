Gospel singer Obaapa Christy has shared a beautiful moment with her all-grown-up son online

The singer and her son performed a duet to Kwabena Kwabena's new gospel song Fakye me

The video impressed numerous fans who thinged the comments section to share their admiration for the singer and her son

Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy has relished her latest collaboration with seasoned vocalist and songwriter Kwabena Kwabena.

The collaboration, Fakye Me, released on July 20, preaches the gospel as much as it flaunts the individual vocal prowess of both singers.

Ghanaian singer Obaapa Christy Photo source: Instagram/ObaapaChristyofficial

Source: Instagram

Obaapa Christy duets with son

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obaapa Christy's son attempted to fill Kwabena Kwabena's shoes as he performed her mother's latest collaboration.

Her mother is one of the most celebrated voices in Ghana's gospel music industry, with numerous hits from her career spanning over two decades.

Ghanaians hail Obaapa Christy and her son

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Obaapa Christy and her son's duet.

thejesusagendashow said:

Awww this is lovely we are waiting for you boy. You have my support 👏

touchmakeupartistry wrote:

Mama’s son, indeed….awesome duet 😍

biancabeevii noted:

Awwwwwww this is so beautiful. I love the way you’re looking at him - can tell you’re proud of him! 🤩😍

piesieesther remarked:

Awww this’s the best 👏👏❤️much love my boy

nana_ama_yeboah hailed:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️The gifted family

naatorshie100 added:

Awww u made my night obaapa

Obaapa Christy says gospel musicians are not angels

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaapa Christy had called for fans to be less critical of gospel musicians, saying, " We are not angels, but humans like everyone and are liable to make mistakes."

During an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Obaapa Christy said that condemning gospel artistes for their mistakes is not the most redeeming approach. She also pleaded against condemning comments and suggested prayers instead.

Source: YEN.com.gh