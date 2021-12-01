Adina Thembi has been spotted in a new video with a bump in front of her

The video has sparked talk of the singer being pregnant with many fans congratulating her already

Adina was performing at the Rhythm On The Runway show on Saturday

Singer Adina Thembi has stirred conversations about her being pregnant after a video of her latest performance popped up.

Adina stepped out to deliver a performance at the 2021 Rhythms On The Runway fashion show organised by KOD.

While Adina nailed her performance with Epixode, it is her appearance at the show that is gaining the most attention.

The songstress appeared on stage with her tummy looking bigger than what she has always been known for.

Adina's body-hugging dress also ensured that the bump in front of her was more visible suggesting that she is well advanced into the pregnancy.

But that notwithstanding, she was very active throughout her time on the stage. Watch below for the video of her performance as shared on Instagram by @sammykaymedia.

Congratulations pour in for Adina

The video of Adina's performance and bump has stirred loads of reactions from social media users. Even Adina has not oficially communicated that she is pregnant, many are excited for her and already congratulating her.

Below are some of the reactions to the video which have been sighted by YEN.com.gh.

hold_mart wanted confirmation:

"Is Adina pregnant? Why that tummy."

amoahharriet333 was convinced that Adina is pregnant:

"Adina is pregnaaaaaant.. I really love you Adina❤️❤️❤️."

iamefyamajorie_ saw pregnancy:

"I can see she is pregnant oooo wooow."

rukayaiddo thought it looked good on Adina:

"Pregnancy looks good on her."

maamedede16 congratulated the singer:

"Congrats Adina."

beautyethereal said:

"She is carrying the pregnancy well❤️❤️."

grandeur_by_freda said:

"Pregnancy is not a sickness thou I love the way she is handling it May the good Lord protect her Every woman’s joy is to carry her own congratulations superstar."

nanaadwoagem said:

"Awwww ❤️ @adina_thembi we love you congrats."

